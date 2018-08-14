Build a monster $5,100 AMD Ryzen Threadripper 2990WX desktop PC

Hardware
The first thing we need is an AMD Ryzen Threadripper 2990WX processor.
AMD Ryzen Threadripper 2990WX
- 32 cores/64 threads
- 4.2GHz boost/3.0GHz base
- 64MB L3 cache
- 250W TDP
- 64 PCIe Gen 3.0 lanes
This sort of processor doesn't come cheap (although it is cheaper than Intel's flagship processor).
Price: $1,799 | More information
Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes
High-end silicon demands a high-end motherboard, and they don't come much more high-end than the ASUS X399 Zenith Extreme TR4 E-ATX motherboard.
This motherboard pretty much has it all:
- Socket TR4 support for all Threadripper chips
- Quad-channel DDR 4 support, taking up to 128GB of RAM
- PCIe 3.0 (x16)
- 4-way Crossfire/SLI
- SATA 3 and M.2 support
- Wireless and wired LAN
- USB 3.1 Gen2 support
Price: $429 | More information
Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes
The Noctua NH-U14S is a custom cooler specifically designed for Socket TR4 Threadripper systems.
- 140mm fan with a fin surface area of more than 6000cm² giving it the power to move the sort of air that's needed to cool a chip lie the Threadripper
- Anti-vibration fan clips and mounts
- SecuFirm2 mounting system for Socket TR4 motherboard with is both easy to use, yet robust and secure
- Professional grade thermal compound
Price: $180 | More information
Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes
I don't see any reason not to put at least 32GB of RAM into this system. Yes, you could supersize even further, but even I question the return on investment here!
- DDR4 3600 (PC4 28800)
- Timing 18-19-19-39
- CAS Latency 18
- Voltage 1.35V
- Anodized aluminum heat spreaders
- 10 ultra-bright RGB LEDs per module
- Optimized for peak performance on the latest Intel and AMD DDR4 motherboards
Price: $460 | More information
Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes
Probably overkill, but what isn't about this build!
- M.2 2280
- 2TB capacity
- PCIe Gen3. X4, NVMe 1.3
- 1,200 TBW (TeraBytes Written) endurance
- Sequential read/write speeds of 3,500/2,500 MB/s, up to 32 percent faster writes than the previous generation Samsung M.2 drives
Price: $750 | More information
Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes
I've still got a thing for the hard drive, so why not put one in this build (it is, after all, one of the cheaper components).
- 6TB capacity
- SATA 6Gb/s
- 7,200RPM
- 256MB cache
- StableTrac and Dynamic Cache Technology increases reliability and optimize performance
- Designed for creative professionals, gamers and system builders
Price: $240 | More information
Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes
An absolute beast of a graphics card. And yes, you could pile another three into this system if your budget allows!
- Nvidia GeForce GTX 1080 Ti
- 11GB 352-Bit GDDR5X RAM
- Core Clock 1594 MHz (OC mode)/1569 MHz (Gaming mode)
- Boost Clock 1708 MHz (OC mode)/1683 MHz (Gaming mode)
- 1 x DVI-D 2 x HDMI 2.0
- 2 x DisplayPort 1.4
- 3584 CUDA Cores
- PCI Express 3.0
- ASUS Aura Sync RGB lighting with additional 4-pin RGB header
- DirectCU III with patented dual wing-blade 0dB fans
Price: $830 | More information
Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes
A PSU can make or break a PC build, and with one using so many high-end, power-hungry components, it's well worth spending the money and getting a decent unit that can deliver consistent power no matter what the load.
- ATX12V / EPS12V
- Full Modular
- 80 PLUS TITANIUM Certified
- 115 - 240 V 50/60 Hz
- +3.3V@24A, +5V@24A, +12V@133.3A, +5VSB@3A, -12V@0.5A
Price: $450 | More information
Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes
Now that AMD's flagship Intel-beating 32-core, 64-thread 2nd-gen Ryzen Threadripper 2990WX is out, let's take a look at what it takes to build a super desktop system around this silicon. Not included in this build is a case, and the cost of the Windows 10 operating system.
The first thing we need is an AMD Ryzen Threadripper 2990WX processor.
AMD Ryzen Threadripper 2990WX
- 32 cores/64 threads
- 4.2GHz boost/3.0GHz base
- 64MB L3 cache
- 250W TDP
- 64 PCIe Gen 3.0 lanes
This sort of processor doesn't come cheap (although it is cheaper than Intel's flagship processor).
Price: $1,799 | More information
Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes
Join Discussion