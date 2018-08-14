Build a monster $5,100 AMD Ryzen Threadripper 2990WX desktop PC

  • AMD Ryzen Threadripper 2990WX

    AMD Ryzen Threadripper 2990WX

    The first thing we need is an AMD Ryzen Threadripper 2990WX processor.

    AMD Ryzen Threadripper 2990WX

      - 32 cores/64 threads

      - 4.2GHz boost/3.0GHz base

      - 64MB L3 cache

      - 250W TDP

      - 64 PCIe Gen 3.0 lanes

      This sort of processor doesn't come cheap (although it is cheaper than Intel's flagship processor).

      Price: $1,799 | More information

    • ASUS X399 Zenith Extreme TR4 E-ATX motherboard

      ASUS X399 Zenith Extreme TR4 E-ATX motherboard

      High-end silicon demands a high-end motherboard, and they don't come much more high-end than the ASUS X399 Zenith Extreme TR4 E-ATX motherboard.

      This motherboard pretty much has it all:

      - Socket TR4 support for all Threadripper chips

      - Quad-channel DDR 4 support, taking up to 128GB of RAM

      - PCIe 3.0 (x16)

      - 4-way Crossfire/SLI

      - SATA 3 and M.2 support

      - Wireless and wired LAN

      - USB 3.1 Gen2 support

      Price: $429 | More information

    • Noctua AMD Threadripper NH-U14S TR4 SP3 cooler

      Noctua AMD Threadripper NH-U14S TR4 SP3 cooler

      The Noctua NH-U14S is a custom cooler specifically designed for Socket TR4 Threadripper systems.

      - 140mm fan with a fin surface area of more than 6000cm² giving it the power to move the sort of air that's needed to cool a chip lie the Threadripper

      - Anti-vibration fan clips and mounts

      - SecuFirm2 mounting system for Socket TR4 motherboard with is both easy to use, yet robust and secure

      - Professional grade thermal compound

      Price: $180 | More information

    • Corsair Vengeance RGB Pro 32GB (4 x 8GB) 288-Pin DDR4 RAM

      Corsair Vengeance RGB Pro 32GB (4 x 8GB) 288-Pin DDR4 RAM

      I don't see any reason not to put at least 32GB of RAM into this system. Yes, you could supersize even further, but even I question the return on investment here!

      - DDR4 3600 (PC4 28800)

      - Timing 18-19-19-39

      - CAS Latency 18

      - Voltage 1.35V

      - Anodized aluminum heat spreaders

      - 10 ultra-bright RGB LEDs per module

      - Optimized for peak performance on the latest Intel and AMD DDR4 motherboards

      Price: $460 | More information

    • SAMSUNG 970 EVO M.2 2280 2TB drive

      SAMSUNG 970 EVO M.2 2280 2TB drive

      Probably overkill, but what isn't about this build!

      - M.2 2280

      - 2TB capacity

      - PCIe Gen3. X4, NVMe 1.3

      - 1,200 TBW (TeraBytes Written) endurance

      - Sequential read/write speeds of 3,500/2,500 MB/s, up to 32 percent faster writes than the previous generation Samsung M.2 drives

      Price: $750 | More information

    • WD Black 6TB Performance hard drive

      WD Black 6TB Performance hard drive

      I've still got a thing for the hard drive, so why not put one in this build (it is, after all, one of the cheaper components).

      - 6TB capacity

      - SATA 6Gb/s

      - 7,200RPM

      - 256MB cache

      - StableTrac and Dynamic Cache Technology increases reliability and optimize performance

        - Designed for creative professionals, gamers and system builders

        Price: $240 | More information

      • ASUS ROG Strix GeForce GTX 1080 Ti OC edition 11GB GDDR5X

        ASUS ROG Strix GeForce GTX 1080 Ti OC edition 11GB GDDR5X

        An absolute beast of a graphics card. And yes, you could pile another three into this system if your budget allows!

        - Nvidia GeForce GTX 1080 Ti

        - 11GB 352-Bit GDDR5X RAM

        - Core Clock 1594 MHz (OC mode)/1569 MHz (Gaming mode)

        - Boost Clock 1708 MHz (OC mode)/1683 MHz (Gaming mode)

        - 1 x DVI-D 2 x HDMI 2.0

        - 2 x DisplayPort 1.4

        - 3584 CUDA Cores

        - PCI Express 3.0

        - ASUS Aura Sync RGB lighting with additional 4-pin RGB header

        - DirectCU III with patented dual wing-blade 0dB fans

        Price: $830 | More information

      • EVGA SuperNOVA 1600 T2 1600W PSU

        EVGA SuperNOVA 1600 T2 1600W PSU

        A PSU can make or break a PC build, and with one using so many high-end, power-hungry components, it's well worth spending the money and getting a decent unit that can deliver consistent power no matter what the load.

        - ATX12V / EPS12V

        - Full Modular

        - 80 PLUS TITANIUM Certified

        - 115 - 240 V 50/60 Hz

        - +3.3V@24A, +5V@24A, +12V@133.3A, +5VSB@3A, -12V@0.5A

        Price: $450 | More information

      Now that AMD's flagship Intel-beating 32-core, 64-thread 2nd-gen Ryzen Threadripper 2990WX is out, let's take a look at what it takes to build a super desktop system around this silicon. Not included in this build is a case, and the cost of the Windows 10 operating system.

