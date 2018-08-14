Build a monster $5,100 AMD Ryzen Threadripper 2990WX desktop PC

High-end silicon demands a high-end motherboard, and they don't come much more high-end than the ASUS X399 Zenith Extreme TR4 E-ATX motherboard.

This motherboard pretty much has it all:

- Socket TR4 support for all Threadripper chips

- Quad-channel DDR 4 support, taking up to 128GB of RAM

- PCIe 3.0 (x16)

- 4-way Crossfire/SLI

- SATA 3 and M.2 support

- Wireless and wired LAN

- USB 3.1 Gen2 support

Price: $429 | More information