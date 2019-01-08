CES 2019: The best laptops on display

Another set of offerings of note from Asus at this year's CES is a selection of TUF entry-level gaming laptops.

The TUF FX505DY and TUF FX705DY gaming laptops are powered by an AMD Ryzen 5 processor and come with up to 32GB RAM, Radeon RX 560X discrete graphics, independent CPU and GPU fans, and backlit keyboards tailored for gaming usage.

The FX505DY comes with a 15.6-inch FHD IPS-level display, while the FX705DY features a 17.3-inch display.

Asus says the laptops are capable of playing popular games including Fortnite and Overwatch with a good frame and buffer rate. No pricing is yet available but we can expect to see them on the shelves in the next few months.

Via: Asus