CES 2019: The best laptops on display

Adding an eGPU to the OWC Mercury Helios FX
It's quick and easy to add an external GPU to the OWC Mercury Helios FX eGPU case.
Samsung has unveiled the Notebook Odyssey gaming laptop at CES 2019. The laptop comes with a 15.6-inch Full HD display, Intel 8th generation i7 processor, Nvidia G-SYNC, Nvidia GeForce RTX GPU, 16GB RAM, 256GB SSD storage or 1TB HDD storage options.
The gaming laptop will be available in the US in the coming months but there is no word on pricing yet.
Via: Samsung
Caption by: Charlie Osborne
Asus has used CES 2019 to debut the Asus Chromebook Education series, a trio of Chromebooks developed with students in mind.
The Chromebook Flip C214 is a convertible touchscreen laptop with 64GB storage and up to 8GB RAM; the CT100 comes with 32GB storage and 4GB RAM, and the C204 is a basic design with similar specs and optional touchscreen upgrades.
Each design is rugged to cope with the accidental spills and knocks of daily life. The Chromebooks are due to ship in the coming months.
Read more: ZDNet
Caption by: Charlie Osborne
Another set of offerings of note from Asus at this year's CES is a selection of TUF entry-level gaming laptops.
The TUF FX505DY and TUF FX705DY gaming laptops are powered by an AMD Ryzen 5 processor and come with up to 32GB RAM, Radeon RX 560X discrete graphics, independent CPU and GPU fans, and backlit keyboards tailored for gaming usage.
The FX505DY comes with a 15.6-inch FHD IPS-level display, while the FX705DY features a 17.3-inch display.
Asus says the laptops are capable of playing popular games including Fortnite and Overwatch with a good frame and buffer rate. No pricing is yet available but we can expect to see them on the shelves in the next few months.
Via: Asus
Caption by: Charlie Osborne
Acer has now revealed more details concerning the Predator Triton 900, which was first teased back in April. The Predator Triton 900 is a 17-inch Windows notebook featuring a 4k IPS display which is made convertible through an Ezel Aero Hinge, allowing four usage modes.
The notebook is powered by a NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080 GPU, up to an 8th Gen Intel Core i7 processor, NVMe PCIe RAID 0 SSDs, and up to 32GB RAM.
Acer's latest offering will be available in the US from March with prices starting at $3,999.
Via: Acer
Caption by: Charlie Osborne
HP has kickstarted CES with an upgrade to the HP Spectre x360 15 laptop in the form of an OLED display alongside the reveal of the HP Chromebook 14, the vendor's first AMD-based device available with either an AMD A4 or A6 processor, Radeon R4 or R5 graphics, 4GM RAM, and 32GB storage.
Read on: ZDNet
Caption by: Charlie Osborne
For this year's CES, Dell has refreshed the XPS 13 laptop. A new, refined webcam, up to an eighth-generation Intel processor, 4GB -- 16GB RAM, Intel UHD Graphics 620, a fingerprint reader, and a range of storage options from 128GB -- 2TB SSD are all available.
Users can chose to run either Windows 10 or Ubuntu 18.04.
Devices start at $900.
Read on: ZDNet
Caption by: Charlie Osborne
The Asus ROG Mothership, while not technically a laptop, is worthy of note. The 17.3-inch clamshell tablet, together with its keyboard and kickstand, is detachable and so allows for use in a range of scenarios.
The Windows 10 Pro gaming system sports a Nvidia GSYNC display, Nvidia GeForce RTX graphics, an Intel Core i9 processor, and overclocking as standard. In addition, users can enjoy up to 64gb RAM and 512GB SSD storage.
Via: Asus
Caption by: Charlie Osborne
An interesting take on a budget laptop is the Samsung Notebook Flash, a 13.3-inch entry level laptop. With specs similar to other models in the market at this price point -- up to an Intel Pentium Silver N5000 processor, 4GM RAM, and 64GB storage -- Samsung has also included more unusual features, including a fingerprint reader and multiple port options. The laptop runs on Windows 10 Home.
The Samsung Notebook Flash will be available on 15 January with a starting price of $349.
Via: Samsung
Caption by: Charlie Osborne
Lenovo has come up with a selection of upgraded Legion laptops for the gaming community this year at CES.
The Lenovo Legion Y740 and Y540 laptops, running on Windows 10 Home, come in 17-inch and 15-inch variants. The laptops can be upgraded with up to a GeForce RTX 2070 Max-Q GPU on the 15-inch or GeForce RTX 2080 Max-Q on the 17-inch device, up to 8th Gen Intel Core i7 processors, 32GB RAM, Nvidia GSYNC, and Dolby speakers.
The 17-inch Lenovo Legion Y740 starts at $1,979.99, while the Y540 will start at $929.99, both of which will begin shipping in February.
Via: Lenovo
Caption by: Charlie Osborne
Huawei chose CES 2019 to introduce the MateBook 13, a 13-inch portable laptop which comes with up to an eighth-generation Intel Core i7 processor, up to Nvidia GeForce MX 150 graphics, 8GB RAM, and 512GB SSD storage.
Read on: ZDNet
Caption by: Charlie Osborne
While not a physical laptop, Blade's cloud-based Shadow computing service, on display at CES, is of note.
The cloud service offers users access to their own high-end Windows gaming rig through an app which can be accessed on any typical PC. The subscription service is compatible with multiple devices and makes use of a graphics card equivalent to a GTX 1080, alongside 12GB RAM, 256GB storage, and 1 GB/s download speed.
Via: Blade
Caption by: Charlie Osborne
Gaming, refreshed lines, and budget designs all feature in the laptop arena at CES 2019.
Samsung has unveiled the Notebook Odyssey gaming laptop at CES 2019. The laptop comes with a 15.6-inch Full HD display, Intel 8th generation i7 processor, Nvidia G-SYNC, Nvidia GeForce RTX GPU, 16GB RAM, 256GB SSD storage or 1TB HDD storage options.
The gaming laptop will be available in the US in the coming months but there is no word on pricing yet.
Via: Samsung
Caption by: Charlie Osborne
Join Discussion