CES 2019: Weird and wonderful tech, gadgets

When I first visited Japan, the sheer array of buttons, nozzles, and the need for an instruction manual to operate a standard toilet was enough to boggle the mind. Kohler, however, hopes to go a step further with the introduction of the Numi 2.0 Intelligent Toilet.

The smart toilet is described as a home product which offers water efficiency, "cleansing" and dryer functions, and to make things -- shall we say, more 'personal; -- the toilet can also be set up to produce ambient lighting and to play music.

To make things even more interesting, you can have a chat with the Amazon Alexa voice assistant while you use the product.

Via: Kohler

