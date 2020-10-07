Chargeasap Omega 200W charger

    For more information on the Chargeasap Omega 200W charger, click here.

    Charger under heavy load.

    Two heavy USB-A loads in the form of resistors attached to the charger, along with two heavy USB-C loads. The resistive loads go hot, but the charger remained cool.

    The charger remained cool during heavy testing.

The unit sports twin 100W USB-C Power Delivery 3.0 PPS ports that can run simultaneously, pushing enough power to keep two 16-inch MacBook Pros going, and there are also two USB-A ports supporting Quick Charge 3.0, AFC, VOOC, SCP, FCP, and pretty much every other major fast charging protocol currently in use.

For more information on the Chargeasap Omega 200W charger, click here.

