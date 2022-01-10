Cloud computing, Log4j flaw, IT spending, and more: Tech research roundup

On December 18, Google released a security report where Open Source Insights Team members James Wetter and Nicky Ringland said they found that 35,863 of the available Java artifacts from the Maven Central repository depend on the affected Log4j code. The two researchers noted that it will be difficult to address the issue because of how deep Log4j is embedded in some products.

