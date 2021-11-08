/>
DJI Mavic 3: Unboxing and first look

DJI's flagship portable folding drone.

Topic: Hardware
DJI Mavic 3 has landed
DJI Mavic 3 has landed

It's a hefty box for sure.

For more information on the Mavic 3, along with tech specs and pricing, click here.

Pull-tags...
Pull-tags...

A very Apple touch.

Inside the box is a bag
Inside the box is a bag

A very nice bag. This converts into a backpack. I've owned a number of DJI drones and this is the nicest bag so far.

Premium feel...
Premium feel...

The fasteners are metal. A premium touch, but I'll be carrying this weight with me when I take the drone out.

A space for everything, and everything in its place
A space for everything, and everything in its place

This bag doesn't feel too crowded, like other bags. and inside it lined with soft fleecy material. Nice touch.

Batteries, the charger, and the controller
Batteries, the charger, and the controller

A space for everything... nice touch, DJI.

The controller
The controller

Same as the one for the Mavic Air 2, Mini 2, and Air 2S.

Big battery
Big battery

These batteries feel huge.

The charger
The charger

USB-C charger for charging the batteries.

Instructions and battery holder
Instructions and battery holder

Everything oozes quality. 

Props, cables, and ND filters
Props, cables, and ND filters

More goodies.

ND filters
ND filters

Spectacles for the Mavic 3, useful for keeping to the 180-degree rule when taking video.

The batteries are massive
The batteries are massive

These are chunky!

  • 5000 mAh, 15.4 V, LiPo 4S, 77 Wh
  • 5° to 40° C (41° to 104° F) operating temp
I can't get over how big these batteries are
I can't get over how big these batteries are

DJI rates then capable of 46 minutes of flight time in no wind. We will see.

Switch and indicator built into battery
Switch and indicator built into battery

A very nice, robust, sleek design.

Connectors on the other end
Connectors on the other end

This is a very nice design, reminding me of the Mini 2.

Batteries in the charger
Batteries in the charger

Far better than the charger for the Air 2/Air 2S, where the batteries would fall off the charger regulalry.

And here it is
And here it is

Mavic 3, wearing the gimbal/prop guard.

It's big
It's big

Weighing in at 895 g, this is a lot heftier than the Air 2S, and a Godzilla next to the Mini 2

The gimbal guard is very nice
The gimbal guard is very nice

Much better, and easier to get off and on, than the plastic guard on earlier drones.

And here we have the camera array
And here we have the camera array

Smartphones have multiple cameras these days, so why not drones.

Twin cameras:

Hasselblad 4/3-inch CMOS, 84°/24 mm f/2.8 to f/11, 20-megapixel camera

1/2-inch CMOS Tele camera, 15°/162 mm f/4.4, 12-megapixel camera

Huge wingspan
Huge wingspan

Yes, it's massive, bigger than the Mavic 2 Pro

Walkaround
Walkaround

Everything oozes quality. This feels a premium built -- and for the price, it should!

Forward avoidance sensors and camera array
Forward avoidance sensors and camera array

This isn't a drone, this is an aerial camera platform.

Upwards and rear/lateral avoidance sensors
Upwards and rear/lateral avoidance sensors

This thing is bristling with sensors.

One of the motors
One of the motors

Four of these can propel the Mavic 3 at up to 19 m/s (42 mph).

Rubber-tipped props
Rubber-tipped props

For reduced noise, according to DJI.

Power up
Power up

The battery fits like a glove. Very positive, secure connection. 

USB-C and microSD card slot
USB-C and microSD card slot

Hidden under a rubber cover.

DJI Mavic 3 with controller
DJI Mavic 3 with controller

According to DJI, the drone and controller can maintain a connection up to 15 km (unobstructed). I won't be testing that.

DJI Mavic 3 with controller
DJI Mavic 3 with controller

The new design offers improved wind resistance.

img-2452.jpg
Huge camera array

It's hard to believe that there's a 4/3-inch sensor AND a 1/2-inch sensor in that package.

5.1K video
5.1K video

The upgraded camera is capable of recording 5.1K 5120×2700 video at 24/25/30/48/50fps.

Heavyweight gimbal
Heavyweight gimbal

The gimbal is a 3-axis motorized platform (tilt, roll, pan) 

Mechanical range:

  • Tilt: -135° to 100°
  • Roll: -45° to 45°
  • Pan: -27° to 27°

 Controllable range:

  • Tilt: -90° to 35°
  • Pan: -5° to 5°
Fire up!
Fire up!

First power up.

Very sleek, industrial design
Very sleek, industrial design

It's a look that means business.

Comparison
Comparison

Mavic 3 in the middle, flanked by the Mini 2 (left) and Air 2S (right)

Another look at the fleet
Another look at the fleet

DJI drones have come a long way in the last year.

Storage
Storage

The Mavic 3 comes with 8GB of built-in storage, but that's not going to go far.

More sensors
More sensors

Vision and infrared sensors.

The battery compartment
The battery compartment

I like this design a lot better tha the Mavic Air 2/Air 2S design with the battery on the top.

Sensors and cooling
Sensors and cooling

DJI have built a lot of cooling fins into the Mavic 3.

Overall, a very nice design
Overall, a very nice design

The Mavic 3 feels a lot more robust and substantial than the other foldable drones from DJI.

