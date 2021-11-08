DJI Mavic 3: Unboxing and first look

DJI's flagship portable folding drone.
It's a hefty box for sure.
For more information on the Mavic 3, along with tech specs and pricing, click here.
A very Apple touch.
A very nice bag. This converts into a backpack. I've owned a number of DJI drones and this is the nicest bag so far.
The fasteners are metal. A premium touch, but I'll be carrying this weight with me when I take the drone out.
This bag doesn't feel too crowded, like other bags. and inside it lined with soft fleecy material. Nice touch.
A space for everything... nice touch, DJI.
Same as the one for the Mavic Air 2, Mini 2, and Air 2S.
These batteries feel huge.
USB-C charger for charging the batteries.
Everything oozes quality.
More goodies.
Spectacles for the Mavic 3, useful for keeping to the 180-degree rule when taking video.
These are chunky!
DJI rates then capable of 46 minutes of flight time in no wind. We will see.
A very nice, robust, sleek design.
This is a very nice design, reminding me of the Mini 2.
Far better than the charger for the Air 2/Air 2S, where the batteries would fall off the charger regulalry.
Mavic 3, wearing the gimbal/prop guard.
Weighing in at 895 g, this is a lot heftier than the Air 2S, and a Godzilla next to the Mini 2
Much better, and easier to get off and on, than the plastic guard on earlier drones.
Smartphones have multiple cameras these days, so why not drones.
Twin cameras:
Hasselblad 4/3-inch CMOS, 84°/24 mm f/2.8 to f/11, 20-megapixel camera
1/2-inch CMOS Tele camera, 15°/162 mm f/4.4, 12-megapixel camera
Yes, it's massive, bigger than the Mavic 2 Pro
Everything oozes quality. This feels a premium built -- and for the price, it should!
This isn't a drone, this is an aerial camera platform.
This thing is bristling with sensors.
Four of these can propel the Mavic 3 at up to 19 m/s (42 mph).
For reduced noise, according to DJI.
The battery fits like a glove. Very positive, secure connection.
Hidden under a rubber cover.
According to DJI, the drone and controller can maintain a connection up to 15 km (unobstructed). I won't be testing that.
The new design offers improved wind resistance.
It's hard to believe that there's a 4/3-inch sensor AND a 1/2-inch sensor in that package.
The upgraded camera is capable of recording 5.1K 5120×2700 video at 24/25/30/48/50fps.
The gimbal is a 3-axis motorized platform (tilt, roll, pan)
Mechanical range:
Controllable range:
First power up.
It's a look that means business.
Mavic 3 in the middle, flanked by the Mini 2 (left) and Air 2S (right)
DJI drones have come a long way in the last year.
The Mavic 3 comes with 8GB of built-in storage, but that's not going to go far.
Vision and infrared sensors.
I like this design a lot better tha the Mavic Air 2/Air 2S design with the battery on the top.
DJI have built a lot of cooling fins into the Mavic 3.
The Mavic 3 feels a lot more robust and substantial than the other foldable drones from DJI.