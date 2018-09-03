Emerging technologies, IT jobs, IoT and more: Research round-up

Innovation
Retailing, digital transformation, IT skills, and personal computing: Research round-up
Let's start with our special report on Digital Transformation, which highlighted how digitalization efforts continues to grow among companies of all sizes, industries and geographic locations. In a 2018 Tech Pro Research survey, 70 percent of survey respondents said that their companies either have a digital transformation strategy in place or are working on one.
Recent research shows that hiring managers are bracing for tech-induced transformation. Sixty-two percent of managers surveyed say AI will change how they work within five years. Other emerging technologies, such as the Internet of Things (IoT), are expected to spark similar transformations.
The World Economic Forum (WEF) expects an increased need for emotional intelligence, creativity, and critical thinking. Highlighting the pace of workforce change, the WEF points to 10 jobs that didn't exist 10 years ago -- including app developer and social media manager. Another estimate projects that "65% of children entering primary school today will ultimately end up working in completely new job types that aren't on our radar yet."
Our updated analysis showed IDC believes three industries expect to spend the most on IoT in 2018: manufacturing ($189bn), transportation ($85bn), and utilities ($73bn). Manufacturers will largely focus on improving the efficiency of their processes and asset tracking, while two-thirds of IoT spending by transport will go toward freight monitoring, followed by fleet management.
Forrester ranked IoT software vendors based on their current offerings, strategy and market presence. IBM scored well on application enablement and analytics and data. Microsoft and PTC partnered well and had good installed bases. SAP was differentiated with its Leonardo IoT efforts even though Forrester noted that the "product portfolio terminology is confusing."
Forrester's recently released report, New Tech: Digital Risk Protection, Q2 2018, found that VC funding from 2015 to 2017 eclipsed $400 million for digital risk protection (DRP) vendors. Investor action has continued in 2018, with over $50 million committed to included vendors in the first six months.
UK-based price comparison website GoCompare conducted a study that delves into the best hubs around the world for millennials looking to build their empires. The study highlighted factors such as funding for businesses, internet access, and the cost of living. Surprisingly, the US does not make it into the top five hubs and only has two cities in the top 10 of the leaderboard.
It was undoubtedly the Apple iPad that gave a massive boost to the tablet market, which appears to have peaked in 2014. Our analysis showed that, while tablet sales may be declining, there are still plenty of viable use cases and many models to choose from.
Why the decline in tablet sales? One clue may be found back in 2003, when Steve Jobs, quizzed about whether Apple would enter the tablet market, had this to say: "We have no plans to make a tablet. It turns out people want keyboards". Sure enough, according to IDC's latest estimates, 'slate' tablets (with no keyboard) will exhibit -6.2 percent growth (CAGR) between 2017 and 2022 compared to +9.6 percent for tablets with detachable keyboards.
Apple officially reached $1 trillion in market value -- but is that enough to compete with Amazon? Forrester research highlighted how equal numbers of US consumers are customers of each company. But Amazon is able to earn more trust than Apple (53 percent vs. 38 percent), and when forced to choose between the two companies, a plurality chooses Amazon -- 42 percent -- which is higher than the number of people who could not make a choice.
Sony ended its first quarter for 2018 with 225 billion yen in net income, approximately $2 billion -- a jump of 180 percent over the 81 billion yen net income posted at this time last year. Almost half of the behemoth's operating income is thanks to its PlayStation division, with mobile set to have a bad fiscal year.
Finally, NetApp delivered a strong first quarter on demand for all-flash arrays. The company reported first quarter net income of $283 million, or $1.05 a share, on revenue of $1.47 billion, up 12 percent from a year ago. NetApp said its all-flash array product line is on a revenue run rate of $2.2 billion as sales were up 50 percent from a year ago.
