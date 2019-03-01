Features we initially mocked, but then came to love

Why David mocked it, then loved it:

"First, I don't like wearing watches, so getting a gadget that I know I don't like wearing was odd. I also thought checking notifications could not be a justification for purchasing an Apple Watch.

"I found that the camera feature to help me frame video was invaluable. And the notifications grew on me. When I'm out and about, it's often inconvenient to dig out my phone, especially constantly on a busy notification day. With the watch, a quick glance lets me know if I need to give something more attention. It's been a surprisingly big win."