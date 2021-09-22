First Look: New Surface PCs include Android-based Duo 2 [in pictures]

Next-generation Amazon Kindle Paperwhite
There's a next-generation Kindle Paperwhite, a new Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition, and a brand-new waterproof Kindle Paperwhite Kids.
All devices, except the Duo 2, will be available starting October 5, the day Microsoft launches Windows 11
The Surface Book 3's successor doesn't include a detachable tablet.
Surface Laptop Studio is aimed at anyone who wants the power of a desktop with the portability of a laptop.
The Laptop Studio comes with 11th Generation Intel Core H35 and NVIDIA GeForce RTX GPUs.
This is the latest edition of Microsoft's flagship 2-in1 device.
It's sort of a combination of the Surface Pro 7 and the Surface Pro X in design.
The Pro 8 includes two Thunderbolt 4 ports and no USB-A ports.
The Slim Pen 2 is an additional $130.
Microsoft is adding a new SKU of its Arm-based Surface Pro.
The WiFi-enabled Surface Go 3 starts at $400, minus the keyboard cover and pen, which are sold separately.
The rumors were true. The Duo 2 has a much better camera, bigger displays; NFC support and a better processor than the original Duo launched last year.
The Duo 2, which will ship with Android 11, comes in white ("Glacier") or black ("Obsidian") and starts at $1,500.
