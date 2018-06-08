How computers of the future will recognise us

Security
24 internet-connected things that really shouldn't be online
Face recognition, like with Windows Hello and in Apple's iPhone X, can recognise us -- even in low light conditions. Alibaba's e-commerce site lets you use facial recognition with Alipay to pay for goods. Mastercard allows shoppers to take a selfie to verify their identity for online payments.
Three-factor authentication -- using three pieces of evidence, such as PIN codes, biometrics, and pattern recognition gestures like in Windows 10's picture password feature will allow you to gain access to your device. Passwords will become irrelevant.
Computers have been getting smarter at odor recognition, and it is very likely that our devices can be configured to recognise our own unique scent and unlock for us.
IBM has been working on computers that can detect smells and diseases that can be integrated into mobile devices and recognise you from your own unique smell.
Differential privacy is used alongside machine learning to scramble data so it can not be traced back to an individual. Homomorphically encrypted data -- data that allows encrypted data to be calculated and results delivered without any access to the original data -- can be used by cloud computers to provide better security.
This will ensure that our mobile devices will become more secure for us in the future -- protecting our data and our cash.
In the wake of the fake news phenomenon and anonymity, networks and sites have must offer proper verification and authenticity of sources and individuals.
Social networks could tweak their algorithms to surface posts and articles in their feeds that come from reliable and credible sources -- or check the facts out yourself. The proliferation of fake news would then fade quietly away.
Since 2016, Baltimore police have used wide-angle cameras fitted to a Cessna plane to investigate crimes and deter criminal activity. China is testing facial recognition surveillance to determine when suspects stray from their home.
Surveillance will become part of out lives. We will be recognised everywhere we go.
Many now think that passwords cannot secure their PCs and phones, so how will we gain access to our devices in the near future?
