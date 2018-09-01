Incipio DualPro for Samsung Galaxy Note 9: Good looks and two layers drop protection

It's been a couple of weeks since I've had the Samsung Galaxy Note 9 in hand and to help me protect it, Incipio sent an Incipio DualPro case, in iridescent red and black.

The Samsung Galaxy Note 9 has IP68 dust and water resistant protection so a case isn't necessarily needed for water resistance. However, with glass covering the front and back of the phone it is susceptible to cracking when dropped. The Incipio DualPro case satisfies a 10-foot drop test rating.