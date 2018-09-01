Incipio DualPro for Samsung Galaxy Note 9: Good looks and two layers drop protection

Hardware
It's been a couple of weeks since I've had the Samsung Galaxy Note 9 in hand and to help me protect it, Incipio sent an Incipio DualPro case, in iridescent red and black.
The Samsung Galaxy Note 9 has IP68 dust and water resistant protection so a case isn't necessarily needed for water resistance. However, with glass covering the front and back of the phone it is susceptible to cracking when dropped. The Incipio DualPro case satisfies a 10-foot drop test rating.
Caption by: Matthew Miller
The Incipio DualPro is a two piece protective case with an inner soft touch tough silicone material and an outer rigid polycarbonate shell that covers the back and both sides up to the curved edges. The corners are also protected by polycarbonate with the black silicone material extending along the top and bottom. The polycarbonate red looks fantastic and the plastic is coated in soft touch material so it is easier to grip.
There are ample cutouts for the camera, flash,rear fingerprint sensor, USB Type-C port, speaker, headphone jack, and mics. There are raised buttons for the power, Bixby key, and volume controls. The case actually makes it easier to hit the rear fingerprint scanner that can be a bit tough to find when the phone is not in a case.
The raised buttons are prominent and easy to manipulate on the DualPro. The buttons are part of the inner silicone layer.
The DualPro case does not add much in terms of weight or bulk. At $29.99 it is a reasonably priced option for solid protection and good looks. Incipio offers the DualPro in five colors: iridescent red/black, black, iridescent gray/gray, iridescent rose gold/gray, and midnight blue.
The edges are raised around the perimeter of the Galaxy Note 9 and protect the glass display. The sides are cut to accommodate the Edge panel functionality.
Incipio has a total of three Galaxy Note 9 cases available, priced at $19.99 and $29.99. A screen protector is also available.
