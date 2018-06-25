iOS 12 public beta: the best features (CNET)

Mobility
Smartphone fashion show: Nine beautiful smartphones prove they aren't all black slabs
The final version of iOS 12 isn't arriving until the fall, but a public beta is now here to try if you're curious. You don't need to install public betas on your phone, and we'd advise you don't (use a second device if you're curious), but here's what's new to try. Yes, Memoji! And there's more.
This gallery was originally published on CNET.
ARKit 2 enables all sorts of amazing things, but not without third-party apps (which won't get here until the fall). Meanwhile, there's just Apple's new Measure app.
Just keep in mind, AR measurements are often not precise
Measure is an AR tape measure app. It's a lot like other apps that exist, but this one works pretty decently and is free.
Feeling addicted to your phone? Screen Time wants to help. It's inside Setting
The new feature tracks usage across apps, and measures overall screen time.
Downtime is a feature that aims to limit phone use during set periods, shutting down access to apps (it can be customized).
Grayed-out apps during Downtime look like this.
Notification management is a lot better now. Similar app notifications can stack, and it's easy to tap to silence notifications from pings, but have them still appear on the lock screen.
If you have an iPhone X, you'll want to try Memoji. The make-your-own-Animoji avatar tool lives where Animoji already are: in the Messages app, or in Facetime.
New Memoji can be made pretty quickly and added to the roster. Mine looks pretty familiar.
Caption by: Scott Stein
Here's what you should try first if you choose to check it Apple's iOS 12 preview.
