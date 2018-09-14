iPhone XS: Here's what it needed, and what we got

What we wanted

This is the feature that is at the top of almost everyone's iPhone wishlist.

The Apple battery throttling scandal has uncovered a serious problem. In its pursuit of "thinner and lighter," Apple built the iPhone to such a fine tolerance that the battery could wear out in a couple of years to the point where without active throttling normal use would cause the device to crash.

For a device that costs as much as the iPhone does, that's pretty poor engineering.

And Samsung has raised the bar, putting a massive 4,000mAh "all-day battery" into the Note 9. That, combined with the fact that the Note 9 is supplied with a fast charger means that charging shouldn't be a huge issue any more.

The bottom line is that the iPhone needs a bigger battery, not only to give it the room needed to wear without causing the owner grief within a normal lifespan (which I take to be a minimum of three years), but also to move the bar away from the 10-hour life that Apple claims for specific tasks, and allow it to offer true all-day performance.

Did we get this?

It's unclear. It seems that Apple has managed to squeeze more battery life out of the newer crop of iPhones, but whether this is down to bigger batteries, better optimizations, or a combination of the two is not known at this point.