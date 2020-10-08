IT budgets, cloud-computing migrations, iPhone sales, and more: ZDNet's research round-up

We all know Apple is far from hurting for money. In fact, as Bloomberg reports, "Apple shares have soared 76% this year, making it the first US company to surpass $2 trillion in market value." And yet, sometimes, it takes looking at things differently to get behind the numbers. We did some tinkering with existing research and the red line in the graph above indicates a declining iPhone unit sales trend, which must be moderately alarming from Apple's perspective.

SEE: iPhone unit sales have been declining steadily for 5 years