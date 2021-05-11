IT spending, cybersecurity concerns, cloud computing, and more: Tech research roundup

  • Majority of enterprises rely on digital collaboration tools

    Majority of enterprises rely on digital collaboration tools

    Let's start with our special report on the future of work: which collaboration platform tools do enterprises use most? ZDNet's sister site, TechRepublic Premium, polled 161 professionals to find out. Tools such as Zoom and Microsoft Teams dominated the list of top collaboration platforms businesses currently use, according to 95% of survey respondents.

  • Tech-savvy firms used COVID-19 pandemic to widen lead over laggards

    Tech-savvy firms used COVID-19 pandemic to widen lead over laggards

    Tech-savvy companies used the COVID-19 pandemic to widen their leads over rivals as they invested heavily in artificial intelligence, automation, Internet of Things, cloud, and data management, according to an Accenture survey. Companies that had digitisation efforts underway were in far better shape to navigate the pandemic.

  • Has technology stepped up its game to fight COVID-19?

    Has technology stepped up its game to fight COVID-19?

    While it is safe to say that the impact of COVID-19 would have been even greater without the contributions of technology, the CDEI argues that it is too early to properly evaluate the impact of the innovations registered in the repository. In fact, more than a third of the public (37%) blamed the potential failings of digital solutions on the technology itself.  

  • 2021 IT spending to surge as device, enterprise software ramps, says Gartner

    2021 IT spending to surge as device, enterprise software ramps, says Gartner

    Global IT spending is expected to surge 8.4% to $4.1 trillion in 2021 as line-of-business executives spend on digital transformation, according to Gartner. The analyst says the IT spending surge won't come from traditional technology departments. Instead, business leaders will hold the budgets as enterprises go digital.

  • Programming languages: JavaScript has most developers, says Slash Data

    Programming languages: JavaScript has most developers, says Slash Data

    JavaScript remains by a long way the most popular programming language with 13.8 million developers, according to SlashData, a UK firm that studies developer communities. The company estimates that in the first quarter of this year the JavaScript community accounted for a big chunk of the estimated 24.3 million active developers worldwide. 

  • Malware and ransomware gangs have found this new way to cover their tracks

    Malware and ransomware gangs have found this new way to cover their tracks

    Theres's been a huge uptick in the proportion of malware using the Transport Layer Security to communicate without being spotted, cybersecurity firm Sophos reports. While HTTPS helps prevent eavesdropping, the protocol has also offered cover for cyber criminals to  share information between a website and a command and control server.

  • Microsoft reports increase in US law enforcement data requests in 2020

    Microsoft reports increase in US law enforcement data requests in 2020

    Microsoft published new figures related to law enforcement requests for data, showing an increase in requests from US law enforcement in 2020 compared to years prior. The data comes from Microsoft's Law Enforcement Requests Report, which shows how Microsoft responds to requests for data and for content removal.

  • Cloud computing spend accelerates again as Microsoft, Google chase AWS

    Cloud computing spend accelerates again as Microsoft, Google chase AWS

    Cloud computing spending in the first quarter of 2021 reached $41.8 billion, growing 35% on a year-on-year basis with Amazon Web Services (AWS) still in the lead, according to analyst firm Canalys. AWS boasts a 32% share of spending, trailed by Microsoft Azure with 19%, and Google Cloud with 7%.

  • Cloud computing in the real world: The challenges and opportunities

    Cloud computing in the real world: The challenges and opportunities

    As organisations continue their digital transformation journeys, it's clear that cloud computing services are crucial. When it comes to overall cloud challenges, the top four in Flexera's recent survey are: security, managing cloud spend, and lack of expertise. 

  • Apple's Q2 crushes estimates as iPhone, Mac, iPad sales surge

    Apple's Q2 crushes estimates as iPhone, Mac, iPad sales surge

    Finally, Apple's MacBook line-up with M1 is delivering record fiscal second quarter sales as the company crushed expectations with 54% revenue growth. The company's iPhone, iPad and Mac line-ups are producing strong growth. The company reported second quarter earnings of $1.40 a share on revenue of $89.6 billion, up 54% from a year ago.

