Last-minute back-to-school tech supplies for under $200

Charge your phone, tablet, and laptop with the TYLT Energi Pro Power Backpack. It has three USB ports, is TSA approved, and will hold a 15-inch laptop.
The HP Stream laptop has an N3060,1.6GHz, dual-core processor, 4GB DDR3L SDRAM, and 32 GB storage. It comes with Windows 10 and has an 11.6-inch screen.
The Huawei smartwatch 2 has GPS, continuous heart rate monitor, NFC, Google Assistant ,and Google Play Music. TruSleep keeps track of your light, deep, and REM sleep stages, and it has a workout coach to help you stay fit.
The Fire HD 10 kids edition has a 10.1-inch screen and 1920 x 1200 HD display resolution. It has stereo speakers, Dolby audio, and dual-band 802.11ac Wi-Fi.
Use the Logitech wireless performance mouse on Windows, Mac, and Chrome OS. Add other compatible wireless devices without adding USB receivers and charge the mouse when you are still using it.
The 1MORE in ear headphones have good ergonomics and a 5-in-1 controller for Apple iOS users. The headphones have three drivers and a HD DAC. They also come with nine spare ear tips.
The Acer Chromebook has an Intel Celeron N2840 2.16 GHz processor, 2GB DDR3L SDRAM, 16GB internal storage. It runs Chrome OS and has an 11.6-inch screen.
The AOMAIS 20W rugged Bluetooth speaker is rated at IPX7 and can be immersed in up to 3ft water for up to 30 minutes. Connect two speakers together to get left and right channels.
The Dell Inspiron laptop has an AMD A6 processor, 4GB DDR4 SDRAM, 32GB eMMC Flash Memory, and an 11.6-inch display. It runs Windows 10 and has a one-year Office 365 personal subscription.
The Farsler 32GB USB 3.0 pen drive has fingerprint recognition, encryption, and hidden folders, which are accessible only via fingerprint authentication.
The EasyAcc battery pack has three smart ports, and a USB type C port. Its 20,000mAh capacity will charge an iPhone 8 up to seven times.
The Texas Instruments TI-84 is a graphing calculator with a backlit display for good screen readability. Color coding helps to distinguish between multiple graphs and plots.
The LapGear Lap desk will fit up to 17-inch laptops on its wedge shaped cushion. It also has a slot for a cellphone.
The Roku streaming stick delivers 4K, HDR, and HD streaming across over 500,000 movies and TV episodes. Voice remote enables you to control the TV power and volume.
Add these useful, cool tech items to your back-to-school list for 2018.
