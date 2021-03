A very thin, light and elegant-looking second touch-screen. Available in either 13.3-inch (£249/$299) or 15.6-inch (£279/$349) sizes, the Espresso Display is only 5.5mm thick and weighs 710g or 920g respectively. If you spend extra on the MountGo stand, and get used to a lower resolution than your laptop, the Espresso Display is a decent way to stretch out a little.

