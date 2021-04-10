LinkOn 112W high-power USB-C car charger

Tex Energy Infinite Air portable wind turbine
This tiny package can output that at 5V at 1.5-2 amps, which is enough to charge things lime smartphones, action cameras, and even drone batteries.
For more information on the LinkOn 112W USB-C car charger, click here.
Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes
Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes
Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes
Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes
Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes
Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes
Here is the LinkOn 112W outputting 90W into a MacBook Pro.
Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes
In total, this car charger -- which fits easily into the palm of your hand -- can output a total of 112.5W.
For more information on the LinkOn 112W USB-C car charger, click here.
Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes
Join Discussion