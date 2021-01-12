Netgear AXE11000 Nighthawk Tri-Band Wi-Fi 6E router

1 of 7
  • Netgear AXE11000

    Netgear AXE11000

    For more information on the Netgear AXE11000, click here.

    Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes

  • Netgear AXE11000

    Netgear AXE11000

    Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes

  • Netgear AXE11000

    Netgear AXE11000

    Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes

  • Netgear AXE11000

    Netgear AXE11000

    Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes

  • Netgear AXE11000

    Netgear AXE11000

    Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes

  • Netgear AXE11000

    Netgear AXE11000

    Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes

  • Netgear AXE11000

    Netgear AXE11000

    Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes

1 of 7

The Netgear AXE11000 offers combined speeds up to 10.8Gbps, is built around a powerful 1.8GHz quad-core processor, and can deliver fast and reliable connections for up to 60 devices simultaneously.

Read More Read Less

Netgear AXE11000

For more information on the Netgear AXE11000, click here.

Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes

1 of 7

Related Topics:

Hardware PCs Servers Storage Networking Data Centers

Related Galleries

    • 1 of 2

  • Netgear LM1200 4G LTE modem

    The Netgear LM1200 4G LTE modem offers a reliable LKTE alternative for fixed-line internet.

  • OWC USB-C Travel Dock E

    A single mini dock that allows you to connect, charge, display, network, and import on-the-go, all through a single cable and a single USB-C port.

  • OWC Thunderbolt Dock

    Turn a single Thunderbolt port into four Thunderbolt ports, four USB ports, as well as a port for your SD Card, Gigabit Ethernet, and a combo audio in/out. ...