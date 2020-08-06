First look: Galaxy Watch 3 [in pictures]
At Samsung's online-only "Galaxy Unpacked" event this week, the company unveiled its latest Watch.
For more information on the OWC Rover Pro wheels for the Mac Pro, click here.
Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes
Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes
Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes
Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes
Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes
Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes
So, what is the Rover Pro wheel kit? They're wheels that fit onto the bottom of the Mac Pro.
For more information on the OWC Rover Pro wheels for the Mac Pro, click here.
Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes
Join Discussion