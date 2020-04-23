Plugable TBT3-UDC1 Thunderbolt 3 and USB-C dual display docking station

    Plugable TBT3-UDC1 ports.

    • 1x host port (Thunderbolt 3/USB-C)
    • 2x DisplayPort
    • 2x USB-C (10Gbps, Data Only)
    • 1x USB-A (10Gbps)
    • 2x USB-A (5Gbps)
    • Gigabit Ethernet
    • Headset Audio Jack

    • UNIVERSAL COMPATIBILITY – Powered by the newest Intel Titan Ridge chipset, This Thunderbolt 3 dock allows for flexibility with both USB-C and Thunderbolt 3 hosts, perfect for office and home environments utilizing both Windows and macOS
    • WINDOWS AND MAC – Compatible with 2016+ MacBook Pro, iPad Pro or Windows systems with Thunderbolt 3 or USB Type-C such as the Surface Pro 7, Surface Laptop 3, Lenovo Yoga, HP Spectre, Dell XPS (Reduced capabilities for USB Type-C)
    • A DOCKING POWERHOUSE – Drive dual 4K 60Hz DisplayPort displays on Thunderbolt 3 laptops or for USB-C systems (MFDP) dual 1080p 60Hz or a single 4K 30Hz display, add more USB-C or USB 3.0 peripherals, connect to wired gigabit Ethernet, and add a 3.5mm audio device, all while staying charged with up to 60W Power Delivery
    • MASSIVE CONNECTIVITY – Clean up desk space with a single 0.8m Thunderbolt 3 cable from your laptop expanding to 10 ports. 2x DisplayPort, 2x USB-C (10Gbps, Data Only), 1x USB (10Gbps), 2x USB 3.0 (5Gbps), Gigabit Ethernet, Headset Audio Jack

Powered by the latest Thunderbolt chipset, the Plugable TBT3-UDC1 is compatible with both Thunderbolt 3 and USB-C systems.

