Plugable TBT3-UDC1 Thunderbolt 3 and USB-C dual display docking station

Dynabook 10th-gen Intel Core processor Portégé X Series laptops
These laptops conform to Microsoft’s Windows 10 Secured-core PC requirements and have been tested to meet or exceed MIL-STD-810G standards.
More information here.
Plugable TBT3-UDC1 ports.
Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes
Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes
Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes
Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes
Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes
Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes
Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes
Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes
Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes
Powered by the latest Thunderbolt chipset, the Plugable TBT3-UDC1 is compatible with both Thunderbolt 3 and USB-C systems.
More information here.
Plugable TBT3-UDC1 ports.
Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes
Join Discussion