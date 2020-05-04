Pluggable UD-CA1A USB-C dock

Get the bigger picture: multi-tasking monitors for power users
A large monitor, up to 49 inches in size, can reduce desktop clutter and boost productivity for knowledge workers and creative users.
More information on the Plugable UD-CA1A USB-C docking station here.
Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes
Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes
Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes
Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes
Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes
Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes
Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes
Universal USB 3.1 Type-C docking station with Power Delivery. 4K-capable HDMI display (4K at 30Hz, 2560x1600 at 60Hz). Provides 60W of power to charge attached system
More information on the Plugable UD-CA1A USB-C docking station here.
Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes
Join Discussion