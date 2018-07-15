5 Prime Day deals you shouldn't miss

Prime Day 2018 has plenty of good stuff for the business crowd.

Huawei Mate 10 Pro

The Huawei-flagship Mate 10 Pro arrived earlier this year with a decidedly premium price tag of $800. These days you can find it for less, but on Prime Day the deal to beat will be $499.99. Read ZDNet's hands-on coverage of the Mate 10 Pro to see if it's the phablet for you.

Amazon Prime Day 2018

