5 Prime Day deals you shouldn't miss

The Huawei-flagship Mate 10 Pro arrived earlier this year with a decidedly premium price tag of $800. These days you can find it for less, but on Prime Day the deal to beat will be $499.99. Read ZDNet's hands-on coverage of the Mate 10 Pro to see if it's the phablet for you.
A plug-and-play way to add two-factor authentication to your PC. Just plug in the little USB drive and tap the gold button. The YubiKey 4 normally runs $40, but it'll be $30 on Prime Day.
This 32-inch IPS monitor, normally $295, will drop to $240 on Prime Day. It has a 2K WQHD (2560x1440p) resolution, meaning you can actually take advantage of its expanded size. You also get a 3-year warranty, which isn't always the case with modern monitors.
Though ostensibly a home-theater projector, the PX800HD has an ultra-short-throw design that make it a good fit for a conference room or the like. It lists for $1,408 and currently runs $1,300 on Amazon, but on Prime Day you can snag it for $999.99.
Need to deploy high-quality dashcams in your fleet vehicles? The Vantrue N2 Pro normally runs $200, but on Prime Day the price will drop to $145.99 -- when you apply promo code PRIMEVNP at checkout. As an added bonus, add this Vantrue Bluetooth speaker ($50 value) to your cart at no extra charge!
Prime Day 2018 has plenty of good stuff for the business crowd.
