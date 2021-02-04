SE LED-illuminated head-mounted magnifier

The TestM diagnostic mode offers 26 tests, which range from testing the cameras, touchscreen, microphone, and even the haptic engine, to a comprehensive stress test that pushes ...
For more information on the SE head-mounted magnifier, click here.
Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes
Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes
Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes
Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes
Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes
Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes
Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes
Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes
Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes
Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes
Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes
Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes
Three lenses and the pan and tilt twin LED light gives you the bionic vision.
For more information on the SE head-mounted magnifier, click here.
Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes
Join Discussion