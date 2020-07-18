Sealey CTI 120 - Compact digital tire inflator

The CTI 120 is a compact yet powerful handheld compressor capable of outputting up to 12ltr/min and pressures up to 120 psi.

For more information on the Sealey CTI 120 click here.

