Speck GrabTab hands-on: Better than a PopSocket in a couple ways

Apple iPhone XR Silk case roundup: Great options for less than $25
There are a ton of case and accessory options for the new Apple iPhones. Silk released some great case options priced from $12 to $25.
Everyone in my family, except for me, uses a PopSocket on their phone case in order to get a better grip on their phones and prop them up for watching media content. PopSockets do not work for me, but I may have found a new solution that offers the same functionality with less compromise.
Speck recently released its new GrabTab product and the company sent along a few samples to check out. The GrabTab helps you hold onto your phone, props it up for media, and slides down flat so I can slip my phones right into my pocket. It also still lets me use wireless charging, which is a convenience I am not prepared to give up at this time.
The Speck GrabTab costs just $9.95 and comes in Black/Black, Milky Way Black Glossy/Black, Caicos Teal/Jet Ski Teal, Geranium Pink/Beetroot Pink, Paperclip Grey/Stormy Grey, Heartrate Red/White/Ballpoint Blue, and DonutWorry Pink Glossy/Heliotrope Purple. I tried out the black, grey, milky way, and red/white/blue colors with various phones and cases.
Caption by: Matthew Miller
Speck makes some great cases for the latest phones, including the newest iPhones, Galaxy Note 9, and more. I tested it with these phones and Speck cases.
One great feature of the Speck GrabTab is the thin, 3mm thickness, design that lets me slip the phone into my pocket while also still using wireless charging.
Caption by: Matthew Miller
The center of the GrabTab slides up to create a loop. It is a large enough loop for most all fingers and is quite comfortable.
The center slides up and locks into position with a small opening in the GrabTab.
Caption by: Matthew Miller
The same loop that is used to hold your phone with your fingers is also used to prop up your phone for media. As a daily train commuter, this is an awesome feature. I used to try to find kickstand cases, but the GrabTab now serves that function.
Caption by: Matthew Miller
The thin plastic material that creates the loop is flexible and easy to slide right up and into position. You press down on the loop to slide the center back down into its flat position.
Caption by: Matthew Miller
The Speck GrabTab is about the size of a credit card. The 3mm thickness still supports wireless charging and slipping your phone into any pocket you desire.
Caption by: Matthew Miller
PopSockets are popular for helping you hold onto your phone and propping it up. Speck's new GrabTab accessory does this with very little bulk while also still supporting wireless charging.
Caption by: Matthew Miller
