Speck Presidio cases for Samsung Galaxy Note 9: Multi-layer drop protection with no-slip grip

The Galaxy Note 9 has a high level of dust and water resistance, but it is still made of glass panels and isn't made to be dropped. Speck released a couple of cases that satisfy the Designed for Samsung requirements.

Speck Presidio Grip and Stay Clear cases for the Galaxy Note 9

The Samsung Galaxy Note 9, see our full review, is a fantastic phone for business users and thanks to the S Pen, it is great for use in the field to take handwritten notes during surveys and inspection. It is also a $1,000+ phone so some form of additional protection is warranted and that is where Speck provides some attractive and affordable options.

The Presidio Grip arrived in Microchip Gray and Ballpoint Blue, along with the Presidio Stay Clear for a couple weeks of testing. I've used the Presidio Grip cases in the past and love the additional no-slip raised rubber texture added to these cases.

here's the Samsung Note 9

Caption by: Matthew Miller

