Speck Presidio cases for Samsung Galaxy Note 9: Multi-layer drop protection with no-slip grip

The Samsung Galaxy Note 9, see our full review, is a fantastic phone for business users and thanks to the S Pen, it is great for use in the field to take handwritten notes during surveys and inspection. It is also a $1,000+ phone so some form of additional protection is warranted and that is where Speck provides some attractive and affordable options.
The Presidio Grip arrived in Microchip Gray and Ballpoint Blue, along with the Presidio Stay Clear for a couple weeks of testing. I've used the Presidio Grip cases in the past and love the additional no-slip raised rubber texture added to these cases.
These two Speck cases are available for $44.95 and have the same openings and raised buttons. These Speck cases have a limited lifetime warranty as well.
The Presidio Grip is available in five colors, including Black, Graphite Grey/Charcoal Grey, Eclipse Blue/Carbon Black, Microchip Grey/Ballpoint Blue, and Black/Dark Poppy Red for $44.95. The Ballpoint Blue color on this evaluation case is a perfect description of the blue color found on the inside layer of the case with raised stripes in blue on the back. It looks just like the traditional blue pens I've used for ages.
There are two layers on the Presidio, an inner shock-absorbing Impactium rubber with a hard polycarbonate shell. The Presidio Grip has been tested to satisfy a 10-foot drop and also satisfies the Designed for Samsung qualification so you know it will be a perfect fit.
The inside Impcatium material rises just above the display on the front to offer a level of protection when you set your phone down on a table or desk. This raised edge also helps prevent your Note 9 from sliding around.
To use, you simply snap your Galaxy Note 9 into the case and I find starting at either the top or bottom first works best for both installation and removal. There are openings in the bottom for the S Pen, USB-C port, and 3.5mm headset jack. Openings are also present for the microphones.
Raised buttons are present on the sides for power, volume, and Bixby. A large rear opening is present for the dual cameras, flash, sensors, and fingerprint scanner. The case looks great and provides major additional grip for holding the Note 9 securely in hand.
There is Speck branding on the inside of the Presidio Grip. You can also clearly see the edge design that offers drop protection along the edges of the case.
If you want to show off the color of your Note 9, then Speck also offers a clear option called the Stay Clear Presidio, also available for $44.95. It has all of the same great features as the Presidio Grip, but was tested to an 8 foot drop standard since the inner Impactium lining is not quite as substantial as you will find on the Presidio Grip.
The clear case also has UV protection so the clear back won't discolor in the sun and through daily use. While I have used other clear cases in the past, the Stay Clear case has more seamless sides and shows off the color of your Note 9 better than others I have tested. The case also has a scratch-resistant coating so it should look good for longer.
The Galaxy Note 9 has a high level of dust and water resistance, but it is still made of glass panels and isn't made to be dropped. Speck released a couple of cases that satisfy the Designed for Samsung requirements.
