Tech budgets, digital transformation, cybersecurity dangers, iPhone sales, and more: ZDNet's research roundup

Tech skills, programming languages, PC sales, and more: Tech research roundup
Here are the charts that matter from the past month in enterprise tech news.
Let's start with our special feature on technology budgets. According to Gartner's latest analysis (14 July), worldwide IT spending will total $4.2 trillion in 2021 (8.6% up on 2020), rising to $4.4 trillion in 2022 (5.3% up on 2021). Commenting on the forecast, research vice-president John-David Lovelock highlighted a new 'build' phase for IT budgets.
For more see: Tech budgets in 2022: Everything you need to know
Small businesses are embracing the digital-first world by accelerating their technology investments, says Salesforce Research. More than two in five SMBs have provided flexible working arrangements to employees during the pandemic.
For more see: Growing small and medium businesses embrace the digital-first world
ZDNet research found that companies need more data engineers, data scientists, and developers to deliver on their AI goals. Close to two-thirds of surveyed enterprises, 62%, indicated that they couldn't find the talent they need for their AI projects.
For more see: Preparing for the 'golden age' of artificial intelligence and machine learning
A new survey by HP Wolf Security suggests that the majority of IT staff (91%) have felt pressured to ignore security concerns in favour of business operations - and that's due to the need for business continuity during the COVID-19 pandemic.
For more see: 91% of IT teams have felt 'forced' to trade security for business operations
An Android Trojan has now achieved a victim count of over 10 million in at least 70 countries. According to Zimperium zLabs, the new malware has been embedded in at least 200 malicious applications. These apps vary from puzzle games and utilities to dating software.
For more see: This dangerous mobile Trojan has stolen a fortune from over 10 million victims
We all know Apple is far from hurting for money. In fact, as Bloomberg reports, "Apple shares have soared 76% this year, making it the first US company to surpass $2 trillion in market value." Yet our analysis of research indicates a declining unit sales trend for iPhones, which must be moderately alarming from Apple's perspective.
For more see: iPhone unit sales have been declining steadily for five years
Apple Watch continues to dominate, accounting for 31.1% of the global smartwatch shipments in the second quarter of 2021, according to figures from analyst firm Canalys, with none of its rivals able to pull together anything more than a 10% share.
For more see: Apple Watch continues to dominate. Can any other brand catch up?
Finally, the Middle East has been one of the least likely regions to adopt e-commerce. But as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, the consultancy firm Kearney revised its predictions for the e-commerce market in the Gulf region (GCC) from $21bn in 2020 to $24 billion. By 2025, the market will have doubled to $50 billion per year.
For more see: Online shopping hasn't been a hit in one part of the world. But things are starting to change
