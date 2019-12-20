The biggest Internet of Things, smart home hacks of 2019

As more and more devices become smart and Internet-connected, the risk of cyberattacks increase. Even with a low-powered Internet of Things (IoT) lightbulb or doorbell, enough open ports and hardcoded credentials can turn seemingly harmless devices into a botnet army capable of taking down major services.

Sometimes the risk to IoT products, including routers, smartphones, and home gadgets, is down to our individual failures to update and use strong credentials. In other cases, vendors consider security an afterthought. Either way, now millions of new devices are now online, we are faced with a minefield of new cybersecurity issues.