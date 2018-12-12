The future of food includes self-driving tractors, precision agriculture, robots, AI, and IoT

The John Deere test facility in Bondurant, IA is taking advantage of technologies like GPS, self-driving tractors, advanced planters and sprayers, AI, and IoT to find the best ways to harness land and increase crop production.

John Deere test farm manager Marcus Hall makes last-minute system checks on a new row crop tractor from an iPad. (Caption by Natalie Gagliordi)

