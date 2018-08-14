Top 10 iPhone and Android accessories

The Anker Nebula Capsule is a 854x480 pixel projector with a built-in 5W speaker and 5200mAh battery that allows you to wirelessly project movies onto nearby walls and ceilings. But despite this power, the Nebula Capsule is no bigger than a can of soda!

The Anker Nebula Capsule has enough battery life to play video for 4 hours, and act as a Bluetooth speaker for 30 hours.

Inside the Nebula Capsule is a quad core A7 processor, Adreno 304, 1GB DDR3 RAM, and 8GB of eMMC storage, and a full Android 7.1 operating system.

Price: $349.99 | More information