Totallee UV Phone Sanitizer (in pictures)

Working from home on a laptop? Check out these external monitors
Here are ten monitors covering a range of sizes, price points and specifications that should make working from home easier and more ergonomic.
More information and order here.
Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes
Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes
Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes
Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes
Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes
Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes
Kills germs and bacteria via UVB and UVC rays and charges up your phone!
More information and order here.
Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes
Join Discussion