To say that I like this battery pack is an understatement. I love it. But the more I use it, the more I realize that there's more to this than being a really good power bank. A feature of the Zendure X6 that I really like is the way it becomes a super-handy power and data hub when I'm out and about.

With it I find that I can leave behind my multi-power USB charging hub and instead can either just rely on a small standalone USB-C charger, or if I have my MacBook Pro, the charger and charging cable for that.

