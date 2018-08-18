UAG Monarch for Samsung Galaxy Note 9: Stylish leather and metal drop protection

The Samsung Galaxy Note 9, see our full review/a>, has been in my hand for about 10 days and for the last few days it has been protected by the UAG Monarch. While it is nice to carry a phone without a case, at $1,000+ I feel better about putting something on it to protect it from accidental drops.

The UAG Monarch is available for $59.95 in black and crimson colors. UAG also makes the Plasma ($39.95) and Plyo ($39.95) for the Galaxy Note 9 so there is a model in a style and color to meet your needs.

The UAG Monarch series is the top end style at UAG, thanks in large part to its double military standard drop protection and integration of leather and metal hardware in the case. The side honeycomb traction grip looks great and makes it easy to hold onto your Note 9.