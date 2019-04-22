Windows 10 apps: Which are worth keeping? Which ones should you dump?

Microsoft has done a decent job of migrating the old Add-Remove Programs dialog box to the new Windows 10 user experience: Settings > Apps > Apps & Features.

Click any app in that list and, most of the time, you'll expose an Uninstall button like the one shown here. Using that button, you can systematically remove most of Microsoft's built-in apps. Most, not all. As you'll see in this gallery, however, the Uninstall button is missing from the listings for a small but significant number of built-in apps.

Uninstalling a Windows 10 Universal app removes it from your user profile, but it doesn't remove it from the system. If you set up an additional user account, you'll need to go through the uninstall routine again.