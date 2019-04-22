Windows 10 apps: Which are worth keeping? Which ones should you dump?

Microsoft Edge is the default web browser in Windows 10. You can't remove it, for a very good reason: Without it, how would you download your preferred web browser?
After setting up your alternate browser, adjust two groups of settings to make your newly installed browser the default in place of Microsoft Edge. The first step is obvious: go to Settings > Apps > Default Apps, click Web Browser, and choose your browser.
After doing that, finish the job by clicking Set Defaults By App from the bottom of that page. Open the settings for Microsoft Edge, shown here, and change the defaults for opening URLs, PDF documents, and other file types.
