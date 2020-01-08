Windows 7 concerns, spear-phishing attacks, a blockchain skills drought and more: Research round-up

Let's start with our special feature on blockchain and TechRepublic Premium research, which shows the majority of respondents (87%) believe blockchain will have a 'positive' effect on their industry. But despite the enthusiasm for the technology, only 10% of those respondents actively use blockchain at their company. Blockchain now appears on 13% of the strategic roadmaps for respondents' organisations, compared to 7% in 2018.

