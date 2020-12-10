Zendure MIX GO -- in pictures

Apple MacBook Pro M1, MacBook Air, iPhone 12, Google Pixel 5, and more: ZDNet's reviews roundup
From a slew of new Apple devices to some interesting smartphones and onto wireless earbubs, here's what our reviewers tested in November.
For more information about the Zendure MIX GO, click here.
Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes
Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes
Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes
Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes
Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes
Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes
Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes
Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes
Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes
Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes
Is it a wall charger or a power bank? It's both!
For more information about the Zendure MIX GO, click here.
Caption by: Adrian Kingsley-Hughes
Join Discussion