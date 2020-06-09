Zendure SuperPort 4 -- in pictures

The SuperPort 4 has four ports. It has two USB-A 5V/3A, 9V/2A, 12V/1.5A, 18W max ports ideal for legacy gear, a single 5V/3A, 9V/2A, 12V/1.5A, 18W max Power Delivery (PD) rated USB-C port, and a 5-20V, up to 5A, 100W USB-C port that perfect for high-power laptops.

Read More Read Less