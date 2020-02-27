I was really impressed with the Ecovacs Deebot 711 robot vacuum I tried last year and I was looking forward to putting the OSMO 920 through its paces. This Deebot OSMO 920 robot from Ecovacs does not disappoint at all.

Although similar in looks to the 711, the OSMO 920 has some nice extra functions. Unlike other models, this robot can simultaneously vacuum and mop at the same time saving you time.

All the other multi-purpose robot vacuums with mopping features will only perform one function at one time, meaning that the time taken to vacuum and mop floors is doubled.

To be fair, the water tank is not huge, but it is permanently fitted to the robot. There is no faffing around changing the tanks over when you want to wash the floor -- unlike other models I have tried.

Also, the OSMO 920 will not attempt to roam over any carpeted area when in mopping mode. Furthermore, the app enables you to control how much water is used for the mopping.

My only problem with this, and other mopping robots, is that the mop is essentially a washcloth affixed to the bottom of the vacuum.

It will glide over the floor, but it will ignore any stubborn stains that need more attention. However, if you use the mop daily, then the floor, once properly cleaned, will stay clean.

I do like the fact that the Deebot maps the area that it has cleaned and saves this map for accurate cleaning.

Some robot vacuums seem to wander around the floor in a random way, missing some areas, and overcleaning others.

The fact that the map is stored, the vacuum ensures that it covers all areas, and does not miss any.

Unlike several other robots I review, this robot is easy to connect to its app.

Underneath the dust bit cover, near the main power and Wi-Fi switch, there is a QR code, which you scan to connect this model to the app.

The app will not connect over 5GHz, but works well and quickly connects.

The app has several features such as scheduling, mapping, and a log showing how long the accessories have been used for.

The app allows you to create zones where the robot will not try to cross. These no-go zones will make the robot more efficient.

Like most other robot vacuums the Deebot OSMO 920 detects objects in its path and changes direction. It also has edge sensors meaning that it will not fall off ledges or down stairs.

You can also set the robot to map different areas -- for example, an upstairs zone, and a different zone for downstairs. Maps are saved in the app. In use, the robot is quiet -- even when on max suction. It does not bump into walls and efficiently cleans the area.

The Deebot can be controlled by voice using Alexa or Google Assistant. Although this works well, I did not tend to use this feature during my trial. I preferred to set the schedule on the app and configure the robot to clean automatically to a daily schedule.

This model has a smaller battery than in the OSMO 950 model. However, the OSMO 920 has a great feature: When the robot detects that its battery is low, it will return to the dock to charge, then continue its cleaning of the area if it has not completed its path.

This is a brilliant innovation and a really useful feature if you want to clean a large area.

I also noticed that after using the vacuum in floor cleaning mode on carpets daily, the brushes started to bend. It seems like the brush bristles are a little soft for continuous use on carpets and will need replacing more often than other brands of robot.

However, this might not be the case on hard flooring. Fortunately, in the box, there is a set of extra brushes. Ecovacs recommend that the brushes are changed every three to six months.

All in all, the Deebot OSMO 920 is a superb multi-function robot vacuum, which is easy to connect to the app and configure. It works well in both vacuum and mopping models and will top up its charge if it has not completed cleaning its mapped area.

The Ecovacs Deebot OSMO 920 is certainly worth considering if you want a vacuum and mopping robot that you can manage by voice -- and by its app. You won't be disappointed.