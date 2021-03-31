-
Editors' rating
-
$4,199.00
If you need to run demanding workloads such as photo or video editing and/or do some high-end gaming, you need serious computing power -- which, naturally, comes at a price. HP's ZBook Create G7 certainly has compute power – our review unit came with a Core i9 processor, 32GB of RAM, a 1TB SSD and discrete Nvidia GeForce RTX 2070 graphics with 8GB of dedicated video memory. That comes at a premium price, of course -- £2,842.80 (inc. VAT; £2,369 ex. VAT). Although it's not a true workstation-class device with the top-end GPU and ISV certifications that designers and architects require, for example, this is still a beast of a 'creator' laptop.
The HP ZBook Create G7 packs a 15.6-inch screen, and is big and heavy, measuring 35.4cm wide by 23.46cm deep by 1.79cm (non-touch) or 1.75cm (touch) thick. Weight starts at 1.92kg, which means you won't want to carry it very far or very often. If you do travel with the ZBook Create G7, its solid metal chassis should ensure it survives any knocks or drops ("Our ZBooks are designed to undergo extensive MIL-STD 810H testing", as HP carefully puts it). Mobile professionals will appreciate this laptop's fast-charging capacity -- from zero to 50% in half an hour, HP claims -- which may justify carrying the large power brick, even though it adds even more weight.
The ZBook Create G7's 15.6-inch screen sits in relatively narrow bezels on three sides, leaving a bottom bezel that's around 18mm deep. The screen on my review unit was a 4K (3840 x 2160) IPS panel with an anti-glare finish and 600 nits maximum brightness. Supporting 100% of the DCI-P3 colour gamut and with HDR 400 certification, this HP DreamColor panel displays images wonderfully, but is not touch responsive. If you need that, a Gorilla Glass 6-protected HDR 500 4K touch-screen is available, but it's less bright (400 nits) and will set you back another £221.42 (ex. VAT).
The Bang & Olufsen-branded audio subsystem is superb. There are two speakers under a long grille above the keyboard, and another pair on the underside, on the left and right edges. These sit in an upward angle of the chassis so they're protected from desktop muffling. The speakers plenty of volume, bass tones are strong, and there's no distortion even at the very top of the volume range. The ZBook Create G7 proves that laptops can deliver great audio quality.
The HP Premium Quiet Keyboard is comfortable to use and although the action is quite resistant I had no typing issues, reaching my usual touch-typing speed quite easily. True to its name, this is an unobtrusive keyboard, generating just the slightest tapping noise, making it a good option for quieter workspaces. The touchpad is smooth and very responsive.
The processor needs a fair bit of cooling, and the left edge has a long vent to promote airflow. Nonetheless, even with the system idling I felt a bit of warmth on the wrist rest and base. The heat rose noticeably even with light workloads involving video streaming and music playing. That's something to beware if you plan to push the 10th-generation Intel Core i9-10885H processor really hard.
There's no security cover on the webcam, which you'd expect on a laptop at this price point. On the plus side, face authentication via Windows Hello is supported. Connectivity is a little on the light side. The left edge is largely occupied by the aforementioned air vent, leaving space just for a 3.5mm headset jack and a single USB 3 port. On the right there are two USB-C ports, an SD card slot and a Mini DisplayPort connector, along with a round-pin charge port (which means that both USB-C ports are always available). HDMI is available in place of DisplayPort on other models, but surely room could be found for both video connectors? There's a fingerprint sensor on the wrist rest.
The HP ZBook Create G7 is a premium laptop with plenty of CPU and GPU muscle, RAM and SSD storage, and superb 4K display and audio subsystems. A touch-screen will add extra cost, and it can get rather warm, but otherwise this is an impressive laptop for power users and creators.
RECENT AND RELATED CONTENT
HP ZBook Firefly 14 G7 review: A compact and durable entry-level mobile workstation
HP EliteBook x360 1030 G7 review: A top-quality 13-inch 2-in-1 ultraportable
What laptop should I buy? Windows 10 or MacOS, plus 10 more things to consider
Best laptops at CES 2021: Top notebooks, 2-in-1s, and ultraportables
The best laptops 2021: Our recommended models for every use case and platform
Read more reviews
- Jabra Speak 750, hands on: A sound choice for work and leisure use
- Acer Swift X3 review: Solid specs, including Intel's dGPU, but build quality disappoints
- Getac B360, hands on: Tough, configurable and ready to handle extreme conditions
- OnePlus 9 review: Super-fast charging, Hasselblad software, 120Hz display
- OnePlus 9 Pro review: No ads, no bloat, and new tech makes it the best Android
Specifications
|General
|Packaged Quantity
|1
|Platform Technology
|Intel vPro Technology
|Embedded Security
|Trusted Platform Module (TPM 2.0) Security Chip
|Operating System
|Windows 10 Pro 64-bit Edition - English
|Processor / Chipset
|CPU
|Intel Core i9 (10th Gen) 10885H / 2.4 GHz
|Max Turbo Speed
|5.3 GHz
|Number of Cores
|8-core
|Cache
|L3 - 16 MB
|64-bit Computing
|Yes
|Features
|Hyper-Threading Technology, Intel Smart Cache, Intel Turbo Boost Max Technology 3.0
|Cache Memory
|Type
|L3 cache
|RAM
|Memory Speed
|3200 MHz
|Configuration Features
|provided memory is soldered
|Technology
|DDR4 SDRAM
|Data Integrity Check
|non-ECC
|Rated Memory Speed
|3200 MHz
|Memory
|Technology
|DDR4 SDRAM - non-ECC
|Speed
|3200 MHz
|Environmental Parameters
|Humidity Range Operating
|10 - 90% (non-condensing)
|Display
|LCD Backlight Technology
|WLED backlight
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 (Full HD)
|Widescreen Display
|Yes
|Monitor Features
|100% sRGB color gamut, 72% NTSC color gamut, Full HD eDP anti-glare, Panel Self Refresh (PSR)
|Type
|LED
|TFT Technology
|IPS
|Diagonal Size (metric)
|39.6 cm
|Display Resolution Abbreviation
|Full HD
|Hard Drive
|Type
|SSD
|SSD Form Factor
|M.2 2280
|Capacity
|1 TB
|Hard Drive Features
|NVM Express (NVMe), triple-level cell (TLC)
|Audio & Video
|Multi-GPU Configuration
|1 single GPU card / integrated GPU
|Graphics Processor
|NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080 SUPER / Intel UHD Graphics
|Sound
|Two subwoofers, two tweeters, dual array microphone
|Features
|Bang & Olufsen Audio
|Input
|Type
|ClickPad, keyboard
|Features
|gesture function, glass clickpad, multi-touch clickpad, precision touchpad, spill-resistant
|Communications
|Wireless Protocol
|Bluetooth 5.0
|Wireless Controller
|Intel Wi-Fi 6 AX 201
|Features
|Miracast, dual stream (2x2)
|Optical Storage
|Drive Type
|no optical drive
|Type
|none
|Processor
|CPU Type
|Core i9
|Manufacturer
|Intel
|Clock Speed
|2.4 GHz
|Card Reader
|Type
|card reader
|Supported Flash Memory
|SD Memory Card, SDHC Memory Card, SDXC Memory Card, SDXC UHS Memory Card
|Battery
|Capacity
|83 Wh
|Cells
|6-cell
|Technology
|lithium polymer
|Run Time (Up To)
|14 hour(s)
|AC Adapter
|Input
|AC 120/230 V (50/60 Hz)
|Output
|200 Watt, 19.5 V
|Connections & Expansion
|Interfaces
|
2 x USB-C 3.1 Gen 2 (supports Thunderbolt 3)
USB 3.1 Gen 1 (charging)
Headphone/microphone combo jack
Mini DisplayPort 1.4
|Memory Card Reader
|Yes (SD Card, SDHC Card, SDXC Card, SDXC UHS Card)
|Header
|Brand
|HP
|Product Line
|HP ZBook
|Localization
|English
|Country Kits
|United States
|Packaged Quantity
|1
|Networking
|Data Link Protocol
|Bluetooth 5.0, IEEE 802.11a, IEEE 802.11ac, IEEE 802.11ax, IEEE 802.11b, IEEE 802.11g, IEEE 802.11n
|Compliant Standards
|Wi-Fi CERTIFIED
|Miscellaneous
|Color
|turbo silver
|Security
|Trusted Platform Module (TPM 2.0) Security Chip, fingerprint reader
|Features
|BIOS Absolute Persistence, HP Fast Charge, Master Boot Record Security, Power On Authentication, Pre-boot Authentication
|Compliant Standards
|A-Tick, BSMI, CCC, CIT, CP65, CSA, FCC, ICCP, ICES, KCC, RoHS, SABS, UL, VCCI, WEEE, low halogen
|Theft/Intrusion Protection
|security lock slot (cable lock sold separately)
|Security Slot Type
|Kensington nano security slot
|Monitor
|Diagonal Size
|15.6 in
|Image Brightness
|400 cd/m2
|System
|Platform Technology
|Intel vPro Technology
|Notebook Type
|notebook
|Platform
|Windows
|Hard Drive Capacity
|1 TB
|Embedded Security
|Trusted Platform Module (TPM 2.0) Security Chip
|Security Devices
|fingerprint reader
|Dimensions & Weight
|Width
|13.9 in
|Depth
|9.2 in
|Height
|0.7 in
|Audio Output
|Compliant Standards
|High Definition Audio
|Manufacturer Warranty
|Type
|3 years warranty
|Environmental Standards
|ENERGY STAR Certified
|Yes
|Physical Characteristics
|Weight
|4.23 lbs
|Power
|Min Operating Temperature
|32 °F
|Max Operating Temperature
|95 °F
|Operating System / Software
|OS Provided: Type
|Windows 10 Pro 64-bit Edition
|Type
|HP Client Security Manager, HP Connection Optimizer, HP Device Access Manager, HP Fingerprint Sensor, HP Hotkey Support, HP Noise Cancellation, HP Secure Erase, HP Support Assistant, Native Miracast, Windows Defender
|Video Output
|Discrete Graphics Processor
|Yes
|Multi-GPU Configuration
|1 single GPU card / integrated GPU
|Graphics Processor Series
|Intel UHD Graphics
|Input Device
|Backlight
|Yes
|Interfaces
|USB-C Ports Qty
|2
|Comment
|charging
|Service & Support
|Type
|3 years warranty
|Service & Support Details
|Type
|limited warranty
|Service Included
|parts and labor
|Full Contract Period
|3 years
|Shock & Vibration Tolerance
|Shock Acceleration (Operating)
|40 g
|Shock Acceleration (Non-operating)
|200 g
|Vibration Acceleration (Operating)
|0.75 g
|Vibration Frequency Range (Operating)
|RMS (random)
Join Discussion