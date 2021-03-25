Rugged computers aren't for everyone, but if your work involves extreme conditions then you need a device that's built to handle them. Getac has been in the rugged laptop business for many years, and the B360 is a good example of what it can do.

This robust 13.3-inch laptop runs on 10th generation Intel processors (with a choice of Core i5 or Core i7), weighs 2.32kg and measures 342mm by 281 by 34.9mm. Considering its screen size, these dimensions clearly describe a device in a different league from your average knowledge-worker laptop.

The weight, of course, is down to the rugged features: the B360 has a solid outer shell, extra protection for the screen including steel bolts that defend it from the shock of being dropped, and hinged covers on all of the ports. There's also a detachable carry handle, a large and reliable hinged clasp to keep the lid and base together, and extra padding in the shape of thick rubberised extensions on the four corners. A bank of status lights to the left of the carry handle is visible when the laptop is closed, making good use of the available space on the protective shell.

Images: Getac

As a result of all this protection, the Getac B360 is MIL-STD-810H (ruggedness) and IP66 (dust/water resistance) certified. For good measure, it also meets MIL-STD 461G, which covers electromagnetic compatibility.

The IPS screen has FHD (1,920 x 1,080) resolution and is responsive to touch via finger, gloved finger and stylus. A stylus is provided along with a tether, and it can live in a garage on the left side of the chassis. Screen brightness can go all the way up to 1400 nits, which means it should be usable even in very bright sunlight.

Like many rugged laptops, the Getac B360 is a highly configurable device that can be made to order for different sectors. As well as a choice of 10th generation Intel Core i5 and Core i7 processors with integrated UHD Graphics, the base 8GB of RAM can go up to 64GB. The primary (PCIe NVMe) SSD starts at 256GB, with 512GB or 1TB available; a second (SATA) SSD can sit in a bay alongside it, again with 256GB, 512GB or 1TB capacity.

A SmartCard reader is not an unusual sight on a regular laptop, but the option to add barcode and RFID readers is more the preserve of rugged devices. Standard components include an FHD webcam sitting above the screen, with Windows Hello IR camera for face recognition an option. You can also add an RF antenna pass-through for GPS and optional 4G mobile broadband. Wi-Fi 6 (802.11ax) and Bluetooth 5.2 are present as standard.

Image: Sandra Vogel / ZDNet

Ports on the sides and back are protected by hinged covers, mostly catering for just one or two connectors, so you never have to expose much to access what's needed. At the back there are two USB 3.2 ports, an Ethernet (RJ-45) port, an HDMI port, a pair of configurable options (9-pin serial + DisplayPort, serial + USB-C, serial + VGA), and a round-pin power input. The left side has the two SSD bays and the SmartCard reader, while the right side has an optional barcode reader and SIM card slot, an SD card reader, a 3.5mm combo audio jack and a PowerShare USB 2.0 port.

Image: Sandra Vogel / ZDNet

Good battery life is imperative for a laptop that might have to spend most of its working life away from mains power. Getac doesn't specify battery life but equips the B360 with two hot-swappable 2100mAh batteries. Among the accessories are dual and eight-bay battery chargers, spare batteries and SSDs, a backpack, office and vehicle docks, and various AC adapters.

Rugged laptops need to be tough and configurable. The Getac B360 hits the mark on both counts. As with most rugged laptops, there's a price to pay for all that protection: the B360 starts at £2,322.50 (ex. VAT; £2,799 inc. VAT) in the UK.

