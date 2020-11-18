At first glance, the Jomise 4k dual dash cam does not look too promising. The box is unbranded and titled 'traveling data recorder' on top and bottom of the box, and 'dash cam' on each side. It looks like any generic dash cam on the market.

This generic look continues inside the box. The camera itself is not branded either. The only text on the body of the camera is the logo '4K UHD'. There also is no user guide in the box with instructions how to use the camera.

I suspect that the dash cam is a white label unit that can be branded by any vendor – including Jomise.

Inside the box there is the camera, an angled sticky pad mount which fixes to the windscreen, a rear camera and a long cable to connect to the camera. There is also a cable to plug into the cigarette lighter.

The camera attaches to the sticky pad using two strong magnets which securely hold the camera on to the mount – an ingenious touch.

The dash cam has 3840 x 2160px resolution and a 170 degree field of view for the front camera and 1920 x 1080px resolution and 150 degree field of view. It needs a micro SD card of up to 128GB in order to work.

The menu in the camera lets you change resolution down to 1920 x 1080 P60 or P30. You can also configure the camera to record loops of video of 1, 3 or 5 minutes in length, or record continuously.

You can also set the sensitivity of the G sensor to low, medium or high so that you do not record each bump in the road.

The parking guard feature will record a 30 second video if the vehicle is hit when you are away from it. You do need to hardwire the dash cam into the car to make sure that this feature is enabled. The camera itself does not have a battery.

You can configure this camera to take a photo if you wave your hand under the camera – but I had little success with this feature, waving frantically under the camera did not seem to do anything.

You can also configure speed warnings which will alert you if your speed is above 70/80/90/100kmh. This feature is not intelligent like the Thinkware range of dash cams that know where you are and warn you if you exceed the speed limit in a specific area..

To see your dash cam recordings connect the dash cam to the LuckyCam generic camera management app using WI-Fi. If the recording size is too large, you will need to download it to your device before you can view it.

In the app you can see your recordings and images – if you have any - using the app, but you can not change any settings in the camera from the app – at least as far as I could see. Without a user guide, I was guessing most of the time.

However, once this is up and running the Jomise 4k dual dash cam is an affordable dash cam that is easy to configure and fairly unobtrusive in use. for under $110 you can set it and forget it. Hopefully your box will have a user guide included which hopefully will enable you to take advantage of all of its features.