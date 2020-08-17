There is a lot to like with the Kyvol Cybovac E31 robot vacuum. It is a combined sweeping and mopping robot with a simple app and Alexa integration.

The E31 has a lower profile than other robots I have tried. At 2.85 inches, it can get underneath furniture that foxes other robots that have top-mounted LIDAR protrusions. It is a sleek-looking robot with only one button that combines power and home switches.

Kyvol

× screenshot-20200815-090907.png

In use, its 2200Pa motor is quiet and efficient, and its cleaning is good. The E31 connected to its app more quickly than any other robot I have tried. It was a joy to connect. The app is ultra-simple.

You can set the controls to follow an automated schedule for sweeping or mopping, set the water volume amount, and specify the suction power you want when sweeping. You can also manually control the robot when it is in use, or set the controls for edge or spot mode.

The app also creates a map of the area, although this map bore no relation to the maps generated by other robot vacuums I have used. The map generated by the Cybovac E31 did not resemble the space at all. There is no option to update or delete the map either.

Although simple to connect to, I found the app lacked many features common across other vacuums. Unlike vacuums like the Roborock S6 MaxV, Deebot OZMO T8, or the Neabot, you can not set no-go areas that the robot will not enter.

The E31 has boundary strips that are physical magnetic barrier strips that the robot will not cross.

The robot will clean for over two hours before returning to its dock to recharge. The mopping and sweeping feature is really useful, although the mopping should be considered as a daily clean. It will not remove heavy dirt, but it's useful for light soiling.

Its 600ml dust container means that the dustbin only needs to be emptied every week, if used on hard flooring, or once every three days if used on carpeted areas.

One issue I had was that the Cybovac struggled to return to its home base if the base was in a different room. I think that this is due to the incomplete mapping of the area by the robot.

Ecovacs

× ecovacs-deebot-ozmo-t8-aivi-app-1.png

However, the robot got lost about four times during its entire time in use.

Each time I looked at the app, the map of the same area was different. Perhaps this caused the issue, as there were no other mitigating factors such as partially open doors or new surroundings to contend with.

However, this issue was not a show stopper for me. Many other robots get lost in the space. Some beep, some issue voice alerts. The E31 wandered around randomly until it eventually discovered its base station.

All in all, this is a nice, low-profile, two-in-one sweeping and mopping robot with an easy-to-connect app. If you need simplicity in a robot vacuum and app, then the Kyvol Cybovac E31 is the robot for you. Just make sure that it does not get lost too often.