I am impressed with the Lanmodo range of night vision cameras. I looked at the Lanmodo night vision camera in March 2020 and was impressed with the device. Now Lanmodo have introduced a new version of its camera – the Vast Pro.

The Vast Pro uses low-light imaging technology to deliver a nice image of the area up to 984 feet (300 metres) ahead, even in almost total darkness. It has a 45 degree field of view from its 1080p camera. The Vast Pro also acts as a dashcam to record activity in loops.

Lanmodo offers several options for the camera. The basic model, basic with a 128Gb TF card option, and optional rear camera.

Inside the box there is the camera itself, a base to mount the camera on your dashboard, a cigarette lighter power plug, an OBD (On-Board Diagnostics) adaptor, a suction mount, and a screwdriver.

If you have purchased the rear view camera system, in addition to the camera you will also see a rear view camera connecting cable.

The camera has a Sony CMOS sensor and an IPS 7.84 inch screen giving an 1920 x 1080p resolution from its 5MP camera. The TF card will record up to 28 hours of 28fps without the rear camera or 14 hours if the rear camera is in use.

The rear camera has a 170 degree field of vision and will record objects up to 20 metres away.

To set up the camera, insert the micro SD card, connect the Vast Pro to the power socket in the car and turn it on using a button on the top of the camera.

Settings can be accessed using the menu button, and set using the up and down buttons. You can record audio and video, and specify the loop recording time for 1.3 or 5 minutes. You can set the brightness of the camera, and modify the sensitivity of the sensor.

Other settings control the orientation of the menu. If you specify that the camera is installed on the window, then screen flips upside down. You can also set the system time, set the country, and format the TF card.

Eileen Brown

The Vast Pro gives an amazing view ahead in dark areas and shows the definition of objects, and even clouds, well. These images were taken by me on a moonless night this week when parked, and whilst moving through town.

When the camera is stationary, the image is superb. In dark areas the view ahead is crystal clear, albeit a little distracting. I had the most problems in towns and high built areas.

EIleen Brown

Car light flares washed out other parts of the screen, and street lights, as you drive past, show as ever expanding red bubbles which 'burst' as you drive past them. They are strangely compelling -- and distracting.

EIleen Brown

To be fair, it was pouring with rain when I drove through town at night, and this lensing is not so obvious on dry nights.

I found myself focusing far too much on the camera watching the light flares. It was really difficult to capture the effect with my mobile phone, but these photos are not enhanced at all.

I did have the camera light on medium when I took the photos. I have since changed the camera to low light so it is less intrusive in the car – and less distracting.

All in all, this is a superb night vision camera if you are not as comfortable as you used to be when driving at night.

Try not to look at it too much at night in the rain as you might be a little dazzled by the light.

But you drive in super dark areas then the sub-$200 Lanmodo Vast Pro will significantly help your night time vision when driving.