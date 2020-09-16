Reolink Go PT security camera review: Surveillance in far-flung places

  • Editors' rating
    7.2 Very good

Pros

  • 355-degree pan, 140-degree tilt
  • Solar panel charger

Cons

  • Will not work without SIM and data plan

On the surface, the Reolink Go PT external security camera is almost the same as the Reolink Argus PT camera. But it has one small but important difference.

You can place this camera almost everywhere. I say almost because this security camera will transmit signals from wherever it is to your mobile phone -- as long as there is a cell phone signal.

The Go PT can run on 4G LTE and 3G networks. You do not need to connect this device to Wi-Fi to keep track of your valuables.

You do not even need to plug it into a power supply. The Go PT comes with a rechargeable battery or you can charge your Go PT device using the optional solar power pack.

Like the Reolink Argus PT, the Go PT has a 355-degree horizontal panning and 140 degrees tilt to monitor an almost complete field of view. Like the Argus PT, it has a PIR motion sensor, alerts, and will broadcast a voice alert. in fact, these cameras are almost the same.

All you need for the Go PT is to by a SIM and set up a data contract for the card. That's it.

The beauty of this device is that you can mount it far away from your Wi-Fi access point, and it will monitor and transmit via 3G or 4G data.

The Reolink app manages the Go PT and the controls are the same for all of the Reolink cameras. Connecting the camera to the app is simple.

I spent far longer getting the SIM card contract set up and activated than the time I spent connecting the camera to the app, and screwing the unit to the shed.

The biggest difference I noticed between the Argus PT and the Go PT was the mounting frame for the camera.

I felt that the Reolink Argus PT mount was flimsy, yet the mount for the Go PT -- practically the same camera -- was significantly better quality. It is still plastic, but I was happy to install this without fashioning an alternative mount for the camera.

With the solar panel included, the Reolink Go PT costs just under $290, but if you have a large property, are out of Wi-Fi range, this extra cost could be something to consider. 

If you want to make sure your outbuildings are secure, and you have no power to these places, then the Reolink Go PT should certainly be on your list of security products to buy.

