The idea of automated mopping whilst collecting dust appeals to me, so I was keen to test the $600 Roborock S5 Max.

I've looked at the Roborock product line in the past, and have been really impressed with its suction ability and quiet motors. The Roborock S5 Max takes this one step further with an integrated water tank and mopping module.

The Roborock S5 Max is a nice, stylish robot vacuum with 2000Pa suction and a battery that will clean for over two hours. Available in black or white, the S5 Max has a navigation system that scans the room and creates a map of the area to be cleaned.

This area can be configured with up to three zones in the Roborock app using 2.4GHz Wi-Fi, so you can specify which zones are for mopping only and which zones are for vacuuming. These zones are useful, as the vacuum will easily get over thresholds of up to about one inch, so if there is carpet across the threshold, you would need to set the zone.

The dustbin is a reasonable size -- 460ml -- and does not need emptying often. A really useful addition is that the filter cleaning brush for the S5 Max is underneath the cover of the vacuum. I like this touch.

The 13 sensors and four cliff edge sensors mean that the robot does not crash into obstacles and moves back away from ledges before any wheel goes over the edge of the ledge.

The S5 Max quickly and easily connects to the Roborock app, which has several useful features. You can set the times of automated cleaning, decide whether the robot increases suction power when it moves over the carpet, and select the do not disturb times.

You can set different times for different zones and select areas for the robot to go to and start cleaning.

A really useful feature is that if the robot detects that it does not have enough battery remaining for it to finish the space, it will return to its dock, top-up its charge and return to finish the area.

It also can be controlled by voice per zone using Alexa although I did not use this feature often. My cleaning routine is as hands-off as possible, so I tend to set an automated schedule for specific times and forget it.

You can also see information about how many hours the brushes and filters have been used, and how much time is remaining before the items need to be cleaned or replaced.

A "find my robot" link activates the robot's onboard voice, so you can locate it if it does not go back to the dock. During the entire test, the S5 Max did not get lost at all.

The vacuum body has a water tank that feeds the mopping module with clean water for mopping. The mopping module also has a small tank and a mopping cloth fixed to the bottom of the tank.

The robot also has a moisture-proof mat for the floor at the docking station to make sure that floors do not get damaged when the robot returns to its base.

(Image: Eileen Brown)

The user guide says to install the mopping module, fill the tank with water, and push it along the bottom of the main unit following the alignment mark. It will click into place to show it is installed properly.

I had significant issues trying to get the mopping module to attach to the bottom of the water tank. It was impossible to guide the mopping module along the bottom of the tank.

I took the water tank off the vacuum and tried to slide the mopping module onto the water tank. It was incredibly stiff and would not click into place. There are guide slots on the main water tank, and a one-way catch to allow the mopping module to click into the hole in the water tank. In the picture, the lug (outlined in red) is supposed to clip into the hole outlined in yellow.

No matter how hard I shoved the mopping module down its guide slots, I could not get the mopping unit to correctly seat underneath its tank.

I broke two nails trying to get this firmly attached to the tank to no avail.

This means that the mopping unit stuck out from under the body of the vacuum, which is not correct, according to all of the videos I watched.

(Image: Eileen Brown)

There is scant information in the user guide on how to fit the mopping tank to the water tank.

Without the correct seating of the tank, the app shows that the tank is not installed, which means that I could not control the water flow.

I think I'd have needed to use a hammer to get the tank into place -- something I was reluctant to do as I would have never been able to disconnect the two tanks to refill them again.

I was sad that I couldn't get the mopping module sited correctly. Daily mopping would have been a useful addition for me, especially as I had configured my mopping zones and my carpeted zones.

All in all, this is a really powerful vacuum cleaner with an easy to use (and connect to) app and an integrated automated mopping function.

If you can manage to get the mopping tank correctly seated underneath the main tank, then you will have a great multi-purpose robot. I'm sad that it did not work for me.