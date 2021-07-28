I like the look of the Ultenic T10 robot vacuum. Most robot vacuums I review look very similar in form, using the generic auto-empty station design like the Yeedi Vac Station.

The Ultenic T10 self-emptying robot vacuum and the auto-empty station is far more streamlined than others I have looked at. It is a fresh new design that seems more unobtrusive along the wall. It has some cool features too.

The T10 robot vacuum has LIDAR mapping. This type of mapping gives a more accurate mapping of the space swept and allows you to set better virtual boundaries and no go zones. Other robots that do not have the LIDAR bump on the top of the robot vacuum housing seem to produce maps that vary considerably in accuracy.

The Ultenic T10 is powerful, too, delivering up to 3000Pa on its high power setting. You can also set the robot vacuum to operate in standard or quiet mode if you do not want the additional noise.

Quiet mode is adequate for daily cleaning, and the robot vacuum cleverly increases its suction to the max mode when it detects that it has crossed onto the carpet. The power reduces down to your selected mode when it returns to hard flooring.

Like most robot vacuums I have reviewed, the T10 robot vacuum can clean in spot mode, edge cleaning, or auto. Auto mode means that the T10 methodically sweeps the floor in parallel lines instead of a random pattern.

Connecting to the Ultenic app is relatively simple. Download the Ultenic app from the app store, and connect the robot to Wi-Fi and your mobile device. The app is reminiscent of another robot vacuum app I have used this year -- perhaps the Kyvol robot vacuum and app I reviewed in December 2020. The app interface looks very familiar.

Mapping is good -- and the app can save more than one version of the map created if you have multiple floors to clean.

You can then set different cleaning schedules for different floors or areas within the floors -- and all you need to remember is to move the robot vacuum to the new area. You can also set restricted areas, and the robot will not go there.

Like many new models this year, the Ultenic T10 has an auto-empty station. You can configure the station to empty the onboard bin every time the robot returns to the station, every other time, or one in three.

If you do not want the auto-empty station to work, you can also disable this feature in the app. The 280ml onboard dust container can cope with over a week's worth of dust from hard floors and several day's worth of carpet fluff and pet hair before it needs to be emptied.

There are two spare bags in the T10 box, and the bags can last over a month in daily use. In the box, there is also a spare side brush and a HEPA filter.

There is also a remote control if you do not want to connect the robot to the app. The remote control does not have any scheduling facilities when the robot will clean.

The T10 will work with Alexa, Echo and Google Assistant so you can invoke cleaning whenever you want to. I prefer to set the schedule, configure the no-go zones, and then forget about it.

The robot vacuum also has a mopping feature with an onboard 300ml water tank. This enables you to sweep and mop the floor at the same time each day if you have set a cleaning schedule.

The auto-empty station has no extended protective plate for the robot to sit on whilst at its charging dock. I would warn against leaving the mopping module connected if you have porous or wood floors to avoid the damp mopping cloth damaging the floor whilst the T10 is at the dock. There is an additional mopping cloth so you can switch the cloths over daily for a clean cloth.

In use, the robot easily cleaned all of my hard flooring, carpets and rugs several times, with its 5200mAh battery working for about four hours before it went back to its charging station.

I used the medium power setting and only noticed the robot vacuum running when it crossed over onto the carpet. I did set specific mopping areas in the app after I realised that the mop was also mopping my carpet, wiping over the carpet's surface as it swept.

All in all, the Ultenic T10 is a superb multi-function sweeping and mopping robot with an auto empty station, remote control and app. Set it and forget it for daily sweeping, and add the mopping module for hard floor mopping too.

It is on offer for just over $420, which is a great price for a fully-featured robot vacuum that will automate your cleaning routine.