10 of the best apps that will help you keep those New Year's resolutions

Whatever your New Year's resolutions are, there is bound to be at least one product on this list that can help make your 2022 better than 2021.

In addition to its zero-logging policy, military-grade encryption, a kill switch, and allowing you to bypass geo-restrictions, FastestVPN also offers unlimited bandwidth and server switches and an ad-blocker, as well as Smart Connect so you always have the fastest server. TenBestVPNs says "FastestVPN is one of the most promising VPN services in the market." and a lifetime subscription for 5 devices is an absolute steal at $19.99.

Get FastestVPN: Lifetime Subscription (5 Devices) for $19.99 (reg. $600).

Get automatic backups and more space than Google Drive, Dropbox and OneDrive combined for an entire lifetime at under $50. Verified purchaser Sid G. gave it 5 stars, saying, "Fast upload speeds, very smooth streaming of videos. And a huge storage space to last a lifetime. This is a good product that works equally well on PCs, iPhones, Android phones, and tablets."

Get Degoo Premium: Lifetime 1TB Backup Plan for $49.99 (reg. $900).

Get human and animal models that you can start designing and posing right away, including thousands of poses, materials, morphs, hair, clothing, and accessories for under $80. Verified purchaser Robert E. gave it a 5-star rating and said, "Great program for modeling poses. Easy to learn. Great update from earlier versions that I have used."

Get Poser Pro: 3D Art + Animation Software for Windows & Mac for $79.99 (reg. $349).

Rated an impressive 4.6 out of 5 stars on the App Store, you can now have a second secure line that hides your real contact info for $20. It's perfect for work, Craigslist, dating apps, and more.

Get Hushed Private Phone Line: Lifetime Subscription for $19.99 (reg. $150).

Take your time learning all of Babbel's languages with lifetime access to them for under $200. App store users love it, rating it 4.6 out of 5 stars. And while you're at it, why not use your new language skills to train for an exciting tech career that allows you to work from foreign destinations?

Get Babbel Language Learning: Lifetime Subscription (All Languages) for $199 (reg. $499).

Enjoy thousands of concise breakdowns of original books in 12-minute bursts, text or audio, at $39 for a lifetime. Verified purchaser Joseph C. rates this 5 stars, stating, "Who has time to for long audiobooks? Not me, and likely not you either. 12min is an excellent way to consume knowledge quick and easy."

Get 12min Micro Book Library: Lifetime Premium Subscription for $39 (reg. $399).

If you have any type of online presence, then you simply cannot do better than a lifetime of web hosting with unlimited bandwidth, websites, storage, subdomains, and more for $99. As verified purchaser Thakur S. says, "The lifetime deal is a game-changer. Product is as advertised. Connection speed is very good. Glad to make this purchase."

Get iBrave Cloud Web Hosting: Lifetime Subscription for $99.99 (reg. $2,997).

Get high-quality video presentations for your remote work, consultation services, virtual interviews, and more for just $29. As verified purchaser Carl H. says, "Great product and a well-known one for podcasting and live streaming. Tons of features to enhance your webcam."

Get XSplit VCam Premium: Lifetime Subscription (Mac & Windows) for $29 (reg. $60).

If you like to travel, a lifetime of cheap flight deals for under $100 is a dream come true. You simply cannot get a better recommendation than from The Points Guy:

"We use Dollar Flight Club's deal alerts as a resource at The Points Guy, and we've found them to be a solid service that sends out plenty of international flight deals that are curated to just the departure airports you want."

Get Dollar Flight Club: Lifetime Subscription for $99 (reg. $690).

Develop piano skills with a lifetime of interactive lessons and the power of artificial intelligence for under $150. App Store users approve with a 4.5 out of 5 stars rating.

Get Skoove Premium Piano Lessons: Lifetime Subscription for $149.99 (reg. $1,198).

