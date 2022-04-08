Why you can trust ZDNet
12 courses that can help you delve into Python at your own pace

Learn the world's most popular programming language.

 StackCommerce

Do you know what the world's most popular programming language is? It's Python. Python is an essential tool in any developer's toolset thanks to its relative ease to learn and outstanding flexibility and extensibility. (Of course, it shouldn't be the only one.) Whether you're just starting your programming journey or you're a veteran who wants to refresh your skills, the 2022 Complete Python Certification Bootcamp Bundle is a great resource.

This bundle includes 12 courses from some of the web's top instructors, including Dr. Chris Mall (4.6/5 instructor rating), Mashrur Hossain (4.6/5 rating), and Musa Arda (4.6/5 rating). It can take you from beginner-to-advanced coder or help you focus on some specific practical skills you may want to brush up on.

Starting out, you'll learn how to set up a Python project and start working with the core elements of Python. You'll utilize variables and operators, learn how to manage data with lists, tuples, ranges, and dictionaries, and control program flow with conditionals and loops. There are also lessons on using functions for program execution and object-oriented programming.

The 2022 Complete Python Certification Bootcamp Bundle

$34.99 at ZDNet Academy

If you already have a foundation in Python, you can advance to some of the more practical courses. There are courses dedicated to Python Django, Python Turtle, Python automation, TensorFlow for mobile development, computer vision, Web3 programming, and much more. There's even a course that will help you build a smart security camera with Raspberry Pi and Python. Eventually, you'll work towards earning PCEP certification with a course specially designed to help you pass this crucial Python certification exam on your first try.

Add a new skill to your resume or fortify your foundational knowledge. Right now, The 2022 Complete Python Certification Bootcamp Bundle is on sale for a limited time for just $34.99.

