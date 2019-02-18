2019 iPhone features: Here's what Apple is preparing, says noted analyst

Don't expect Apple's 2019 iPhones to look much different to last year's line-up, but they will be getting an improved Face ID, bigger batteries, better indoor navigation, and bilateral wireless charging, according to Ming-Chi Kuo, an analyst with a good track record for predicting Apple's future releases.

Apple is expected to stick with the three-model lineup this year, including the top-end 6.5-inch and 5.8-inch OLED iPhones, and a cheaper 6.1-inch iPhone with LCD.

According to Kuo's note, reported by MacRumors and 9to5Mac, the LCD model could be upgraded to 4GB of RAM, up from 3GB in the 2018 iPhone XR.

All models are expected to get improved indoor positioning and navigation capabilities through ultra-wide band radios, as well as upgraded Face ID with a higher power flood illumination.

Also in prospect is a triple camera setup that includes a wide, telephoto, and ultra-wide lens. According to recent report in Bloomberg, the upgraded Face ID camera would raise the scanning distance from 50cm to 4.75m (19.6in to 15 feet), opening up new augmented-reality possibilities.

Kuo's note doesn't say which iPhone will get three cameras, but Apple is thought to be using it only for the iPhone Max model. Presumably the devices will be called iPhone 11.

And it looks like Apple will retain its Lightning connectors rather than adopt industry standard USB-C. It is not expected that Apple will reduce the size of the existing notch area.

The 2019 iPhones could come with bilateral wireless charging that would allow the phone to charge AirPod ear buds wirelessly. On that front, Kuo says Apple will release AirPod 2 with wireless charging and better Bluetooth connectivity.

As per 9to5Mac, Kuo reckons Apple has a new MacBook Pro with a 16-inch display and that it plans to releases a 31.6-inch display that could align with it's already announced plans to release a new Mac Pro model in 2019.

Apple's iPad refresh could see the existing 9.7-inch iPad upgraded with a larger 10.2-inch screen and an iPad mini with an upgraded processor.

